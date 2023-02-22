Week of Feb. 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 4 Straight Weeks as No. 1 Morning Show in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

There was no Super Bowl hangover for ABC’s Good Morning America as it continued to be the most-watched morning show in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo for the fourth week in a row.

GMA, which also had the first TV interview with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin the Monday after Super Bowl LVII, matched its longest stretch as the top morning show in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

For the week of February 13, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.29 million total viewers and 746,000 A25-54 viewers in the A25-54 demo.

GMA was down in total viewers by -1% compared to the previous week but flat in the A25-54 demo. When looking at the morning show’s performance versus the same week in 2022, it was down by -1% in total viewers and -8% in the demo.

NBC’s Today show ranked No. 2 in total viewers and the A25-54 demo with 2.86 million viewers and 729,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Feb. 13.

The week also brought some good news for Today as it was the only morning show to show week-to week-growth in both total viewers and in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the previous week, Today was up in total viewers by +2% and by +4% in A25-54.

When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, however, Today is down in both total viewers and adults 25-54 by -15% and -21%, respectively.

CBS Mornings was the No. 3 morning show with 2.45 million total viewers and 536,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 13.

CBS Mornings was flat in total viewers but down by -1% in A25-54 when compared to the previous week. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS’ morning show was also flat in total viewers and down by -1% in the 25-54 demo.

Of note, CBS Morning’s Gayle King was the recipient of Arizona State University’s 39th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. The award was presented to her at a ceremony held in her honor in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Her CBS Mornings co-hosts celebrated her achievement on Wednesday morning, and you can catch that clip here.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of February 13, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,286,000 2,857,000 2,449,000 • A25-54: 746,000 729,000 536,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/13/23), Previous Week (w/o 2/6/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/14/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 2/19/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 2/20/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.