Week of Feb. 6 Morning Show Ratings: Good Morning America Marks 3 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

ABC’s Good Morning America continues to be the most-watched morning show in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of adults 25-54, extending its win streak to three weeks.

The first full week of February saw GMA flex its dominance over NBC’s Today, growing by more than 500,000 total viewers — its largest lead in more than seven years.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Feb. 6, GMA averaged 3.30 million total viewers and 744,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the previous week, that’s +1% in total viewers but down by -2% in the A25-54 demo.

When looking at the morning show’s performance relative to the same week in 2022, GMA is down by -1% in total viewers and -12% in the 25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show came in second place in total viewers and the A25-54 demo with 2.8 million viewers and 703,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Feb. 6. Compared to the previous week, that’s -5% in total viewers and -6% in the 25-54 demo.

Compared to the same week in 2022, which also happened to be the first week of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Today is down in both total viewers and adults 25-54 by -9% and -17%, respectively.

Third-place CBS Mornings had 2.45 million total viewers and 542,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 6, which is +1% in both total viewers and A25-54 when compared to the previous week. CBS Mornings was the only morning show to register week-to-week growth in the key demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS’ morning show is -2% in total viewers but up +8% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of February 6, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,304,000 2,798,000 2,446,000 • A25-54: 744,000 703,000 542,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/6/23), Previous Week (w/o 1/30/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/7/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 2/12/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 2/13/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.