Week of July 31 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 on Cable, CNN and MSNBC Post Gains Driven by Trump Arraignment Coverage

Special live coverage of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump this past Thursday and breaking news of his indictment two days earlier gave cable news a substantial ratings bump this past week, with MSNBC and CNN benefiting the most.

Still, Fox News Channel remained in its usual position as the No. 1 cable news network for the full week.

Fox News averaged 1.87 million primetime viewers for the week of July 31, 2023, per live plus same day data from Nielsen. That’s the largest average audience on basic cable, but -2% from the week prior (July 24, 2023). The network also averaged 199,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime, No. 4 on basic cable and +4% from the week prior.

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged more than 1.16 million total viewers. That’s the largest total day audience on all of basic cable for the 31st consecutive week, and +0.3% from the week prior. Additionally, Fox averaged 139,000 A25-54 in total day, No. 2 among basic cable networks in the measurement and +1% with the week prior.

Elsewhere on cable news, MSNBC had hits highest rated week in total day viewers since the week of Nov. 7, 2022 (midterm elections) and the highest rated week among Adults 25-54 since the week of April 3 of this year. The network averaged 966,000 total day viewers for the week of July 31, +27% from the previous week and No. 2 on all of basic cable. The network also averaged 110,000 A25-54 viewers in the daypart, +43% from the previous week and No. 5 on basic cable.

In primetime, MSNBC averaged 1.56 million total viewers, which is +29% from the week before and No. 2 on all of basic cable. The network also averaged 170,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime, +45% from the week prior and No. 9 on all of basic cable.

Additionally, Thursday’s special coverage of the Trump arraignment propelled MSNBC to No. 1 across all of TV in total viewers and No. 2 in all of TV among A25-54 behind only ABC.

Third, CNN averaged 710,000 total primetime viewers this past week, up a solid +34% from the week before, and No. 6 on basic cable overall. The network averaged 136,000 A25-54 demo viewers in primetime, +40% from the week before and No. 17 on all of basic cable.

In total day, CNN posted substantial week-to-week growth in multiple measurements. The network averaged 547,000 total viewers, up +27% from the week before and No. 3 on basic cable, to go with and 104,000 A25-54, +35% from the week before and No. 9 on all of basic cable.

How did the big three cable newsers fare relative to the year-ago week (Aug. 1, 2022)? MSNBC saw huge gains (as expected), CNN saw slight gains, Fox News continues to see steep losses on an annual basis. MSNBC gained +59% in total primetime viewers, +65% in the primetime demo, +44% in total day viewers and +41% in the total day demo. Fox News shed -11% in total primetime viewers, -26% in the primetime demo, -18% in total day viewers and -30% in the total day demo. CNN improved by +8% in total primetime viewers, +2% in the primetime demo, +7% in total day viewers and +3% in the total day demo vs. the same week in 2022.

Week of July 31 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,866,000 1,557,000 710,000 • A25-54: 199,000 170,000 136,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,164,000 966,000 547,000 • A25-54: 139,000 110,000 104,000

Fox News has six of the 10 most-watched daily cable news shows this past week, including the top four.

The Five is the No. 1 show on cable news for the 14th consecutive week, averaging 2.81 million total viewers at 5 p.m. for the week of July 31.

The 8 p.m. Jesse Watters Primetime secured second place on cable news for the week behind The Five with a 2.43 million viewer average.

Hannity finished third in average total viewers with a 2.31 million viewer average at 9 p.m., The Ingraham Angle averaged 2.02 million viewers at 7 p.m., with MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell rounding out the top five (2.0 million at 10 p.m.). Following The Last Word is fellow 10 p.m. offering Fox News’ Gutfeld! (1.96 million), Special Report with Bret Baier (1.96 million at 6 p.m.), MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber (1.875 at 6 p.m.), Alex Wagner Tonight (1.85 million at 9 p.m.), and Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace (1.79 million from 4-6 p.m.) rounding out the top 10.

Fox News has the top three cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54, led once again by The Five (300,000). Coming in at No. 2 is Gutfeld! (276,000), his primetime colleague Hannity is No. 3 (259,000), MSNBC’s The Beat is No. 4 (239,000), Alex Wagner Tonight (232,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (230,000), All In with Chris Hayes (213,000 at 8 p.m.), The Last Word (207,000), The ReidOut (201,000) and The Ingraham Angle (195,000) round out the top ten in the key demo.

CNN placed one of its shows in the top 15. Erin Burnett Outfront was the 14th-ranked cable news show of the week among Adults 25-54 (174,000 at 7 p.m.).

MSNBC, as previously noted, had a strong week bolstered by live special coverage of the Trump indictment and arraignment. The 4 p.m. hour of Deadline: White House ranked No. 1 among total viewers for the 18th consecutive week, and No. 1 among Adults 25-54 for first time since the week of June 26. The Beat finished No. 1 at 6 p.m. among Adults 25-54, for the first time since the week of June 5. Additionally, The ReidOut finished No. 1 at 7 p.m. among A25-54, for the first time since the week of June 5. The Last Word finished No. 1 at 10 p.m. in total viewers, for the first time since the week of June 12, and The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle ranked No. 1 at 11 p.m. in total viewers for the second week in a row, and No. 1 among Adults 25-54 for first time since February 2021.

Lastly, below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by average total viewers followed by Adults 25-54.

Week of July 31 (Total Viewers)

Week of July 31 (Adults 25-54)