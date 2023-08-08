Week of July 31 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1, Benefits From Trump Indictment and Arraignment Coverage

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the first week of August as the No. 1 morning show in both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 for the fourth straight week.

The morning show reaped the benefits of being on the top-rated broadcast network during coverage of former President Donald Trump’s indictment and arraignment on Tuesday, August 1, and Thursday, August 3, respectively.

Trump’s legal troubles also benefited the other two morning shows as they, along with GMA, posted significant week-to-week gains in both key audience categories, a positive feat, especially during the dog days of the summer.

For the week of July 31, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.10 million total viewers and 657,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. That’s +5% in total viewers and an impressive +11% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was up in total viewers and adults 25-54 demo by +5% and +4%, respectively.

In second place in total viewers and the A25-54 demo for the week of July 31 was NBC’s Today, averaging 2.645 million viewers and 601,000 viewers, respectively. Today gained +8% in total viewers and +4% in the key demo of A25-54 from the week before. Compared to the same week in 2022, however, the NBC morning show was down in total viewers by -1% and by -5% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of July 31, with an average of 2.63 million total viewers and 435,000 A25-54 viewers. When compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings gained +8% in total viewers and by +4% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was flat in total viewers and was the only show to suffer a double-digit decline in the A25-54 demo, dropping by -12%.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 31, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,101,000 2,645,000 2,263,000 • A25-54: 657,000 601,000 435,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 7/31/23), Previous Week (w/o 7/24/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/1/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-8/6/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-8/7/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.