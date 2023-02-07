Week of Jan. 30 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks Back-to-Back Weeks at No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Total Viewers

ABC’s Good Morning America was the most-watched morning show in both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of adults 25-54 for the second week in a row.

GMA was the only show not to see week-to-week declines in total viewers for the week of January 30, but joined the rest of the morning shows in showing week-to-week declines in the A25-54 demo.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.27 million total viewers and 756,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of January 30. GMA’s performance compared to the previous week was flat in total viewers but -2% in the A25-54 demo.

Compared to the same week in 2022, however, the morning show saw a sharp drop in viewership as it was down by -10% in total viewers and -11% in the 25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show remained No. 2 in total viewers and the A25-54 demo with 2.94 million viewers and 746,000 viewers, respectively, for the week of Jan. 30. Compared to the previous week, Today was down in total viewers by -1% and by -2% in the demo.

When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, Today show is down by double digits in both total viewers and adults 25-54 at -11% and -19%, respectively.

Third-placed CBS Mornings had 2.42 million total viewers and 535,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 30. That’s down by -2% in both total viewers and the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS’ morning show is -10% in total viewers and -8% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 30, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,274,000 2,939,000 2,417,000 • A25-54: 756,000 746,000 535,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/30/23), Previous Week (w/o 1/23/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/31/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 2/5/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 2/6/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.