Week of Jan. 31 Morning Show Ratings: Top-Ranked Today Sees Most Week-to-Week Growth Demo, But Down From ’21

New week, similar trend on the morning show ratings front: Good Morning America averaged more total viewers than the competition, while Today captured the most adults 25-54.

NBC’s Today averaged 922,000 adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 31, which is +77,000 more than GMA and +338,000 more than CBS Mornings. The 922,000 average is +7% from what the show averaged in the demo the previous week—but -7% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. The win marks 329 out of the last 333 weeks in first place in the mornings among adults 25-54.

Today also averaged 3.29 million total viewers for the week of Jan. 31, which is +3% from what the broadcast averaged the previous week—but -3% from what it delivered in the year-ago week.

With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in full swing, it remains to be seen if Today will post across-the-board ratings growth when this week’s numbers arrive next Tuesday. There’s not as much buzz around the Beijing Games, with most of the Today on-air team (with the exception of Craig Melvin) remaining in New York this time around.

Per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s morning show averaged 3.63 million viewers for the week of Jan. 31, 2022, which is +341,000 more than Today and +944,000 more than CBS Mornings averaged last week. GMA’s average in total viewers is +6% with the previous week (Jan. 24, ’22) and +1% from what it delivered in the year-ago week (Feb. 1, ’21), making GMA the only one of the three morning shows to post week-to-week and year-over-year growth in total viewers.

GMA also averaged 845,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -77,000 than its NBC rival—but +261,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s delivery in the demo is +2% from what the show averaged the prior week but -9% versus what the show posted in the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.685 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 31, which is +3% from the previous week—but -6% from the year-ago week. The show averaged 584,000 A25-54 viewers, which is +4% from the prior week—but -8% from the year-ago week.

