Week of Jan. 23 Morning Show Ratings: Good Morning America Is No. 1 in Both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

By Mark Mwachiro 

It was a good week for Good Morning America — the most-watched morning show in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of adults 25-54 for the week of January 23.

CBS Mornings also had a good week, as it was the only morning show to show week-to-week growth in both demos.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s GMA averaged 3.265 million total viewers and 772,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of January 23.

Good Morning America outperformed NBC’s Today show by +303,000 total viewers and by +9,000 A25-54 demo viewers.

GMA, though, was down -4% in total viewers but was up by +3% in adults 25-54 compared to the previous week. Looking at performance relative to the same week in 2022, GMA was down by -5% in total viewers and -7% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show ranked No. 2 in the mornings in total viewers and the A25-54 demo with 2.96 million and 763,000, respectively, for the week of January 23.

Compared to the previous week, Today gained +3% in total viewers and remained flat in the key A25-54 demo. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, NBC’s morning show is down in both total viewers and A25-54 at -7% and -11%, respectively.

CBS Mornings, in third place in total viewers and A25-54, delivered the show’s largest audience in 10 weeks for the week of Jan. 23. As a bonus, Friday’s edition of CBS Mornings was the show’s highest-rated day in the A25-54 demo since Nov. 7, 2022 — the broadcast drew 611,000 viewers from the measurement.

For the week of Jan. 23, CBS Mornings averaged 2.48 million total viewers and 547,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. That represents growth in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo, at +4% and +7%, respectively when compared to the previous week. Looking at the same period in 2022, however, CBS’ morning show was down by -5% in total viewers and -2% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 23, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS
• Total Viewers: 3,265,000 2,962,000   2,477,000
• A25-54: 772,000 763,000   547,000

 

 

 

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/23/23), Previous Week (w/o 1/16/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/24/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 1/29/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 1/30/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

