Week of Jan. 24 Morning Show Ratings: Today Is No. 1 in Demo; GMA Is No. 1 in Total Viewers, Doubles Lead From Prior Week

New week, similar trend on the morning show ratings front: Good Morning America averaged more total viewers than the competition, while Today captured the most adults 25-54.

Per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s morning show averaged 3.44 million viewers for the week of Jan. 24, 2022, which is +243,000 more than Today and +825,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s average in total viewers is steady with the previous week (Jan. 17, 2022), but -5% from what it delivered in the year-ago week (Jan. 25, ’21). GMA also averaged 828,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -33,000 than its NBC rival but +268,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s delivery in the demo is -7% from what the show averaged the prior week, and -12% versus what the show posted in the year-ago week.

For the second consecutive week, GMA managed to win Friday in the key A25-54 demo, knocking off its NBC competition by +134,000 viewers (875,000 vs. 741,000).

The aforementioned Today averaged 861,000 adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 24, which is +33,000 more than GMA and +301,000 more than CBS Mornings. The 861,000 average is -11% from what the show averaged in the demo the previous week—and -15% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Today also averaged 3.19 million total viewers for the week of Jan. 24, which is -4% from what the broadcast averaged the previous week—and -4% from what it delivered in the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.61 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 24, which is a +2% gain from the previous week, but -10% from the year-ago week. The show averaged 560,000 A25-54 viewers, which is -1% from the prior week, but -20% from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of Jan. 24, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,436,000 3,193,000 2,611,000 • A25-54: 828,000 861,000 560,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/24/22), Previous Week (w/o 1/17/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/25/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 1/30/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 1/31/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.