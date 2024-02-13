Week of Feb. 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains Ahead in Total Viewers

The second half of the Feb. 5 week was a busy one for news networks as it was filled with political news, which kept ABC News’ Good Morning America on top of its competitors in total viewers, while NBC News’ Today show remained the most-watched newscast in the key advertiser demo of Adults 25-54.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings had temporarily relocated to Las Vegas, NV, ahead of CBS broadcasting Super Bowl LVIII. The relocation significantly lifted the morning newscast as it trailed GMA by only 47,000 viewers in the demo. It was also the only morning show to register week-to-week gains in both measured categories.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.872 million total viewers and 561,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 5. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was down by -1% in total viewers and -5% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -13% and fell by -25% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC News’ Today show remained first in the A25-54 demo with 657,000 viewers and was second in total viewers with 2.740 million for the week of Feb. 5. Today’s first-place finish in the A25-54 demo stretches to 25 straight weeks; however, when checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was down by -1% in total viewers and was flat in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today’s total viewers were down by -2%, and in the A25-54 demo, the numbers decreased by -7%.

CBS Mornings was the third-place morning show with 2.413 million total viewers and 514,000 viewers in A25-54 for the week of Feb. 5. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings saw a pre-Super Bowl lift as it was up in total viewers by +7% and +4% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -1% and by -5% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Feb. 5, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,872,000 2,740,000 2,413,000 • A25-54: 561,000 657,000 514,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/5/24), Previous Week (w/o 1/29/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/30/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 2/11/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 2/5/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.