Fox News to Host Trump Town Hall Ahead of South Carolina Primary

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Fox News to participate in a town hall ahead of South Carolina’s primary, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 24.

Laura Ingraham will moderate the pretaped town hall, which will air during her show, The Ingraham Angle, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. ET from the Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, SC.

The town hall will be held in front of a live audience and include questions from them.

Trump last appeared on Fox News during a town hall on Wed. Jan 10. It was moderated by Special Report chief political anchor Bret Baier and The Story’s executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum.

This upcoming town hall, like the previous town hall, sees the president using Fox News to steal some attention from his opponent, Nikki Haley.