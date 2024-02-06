Week of Jan. 29 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Widens Lead

Maybe the week of Jan. 22 can be considered an anomaly. Chalk it up as one of those weeks that cannot be explained as ABC News’ Good Morning America regained its footing and established some separation between NBC News’ Today in total viewers and CBS News’ CBS Mornings in the key advertiser demo of Adults 25-54.

After being separated by just 51,000 total viewers in the previous week, the gap between GMA and Today extended to 145,000 viewers for the week of Jan.29. The gap is still relatively close, but GMA can breathe easier knowing that this was its largest lead over Today in five weeks.

As for the close call it had with CBS Mornings in the A25-54 demo, GMA had a separation of more than 100,000 viewers between them. As a matter of fact, GMA was the only morning show to see week-to-week gains in either of the demos.

So, it was definitely a good week for them.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.908 million total viewers and 593,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 29. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was up by +2% in total viewers and +6% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -11% and fell by -22% in the A25-54 demo.

As for NBC News’ Today show, it remained first in the A25-54 demo with 660,000 viewers. It was second in total viewers with 2.763 million for the week of Jan. 29. Today’s first-place finish in the A25-54 demo stretched now to 24 straight weeks; however, when checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was down by -2% in total viewers and by -5% in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today’s total viewers were down by -6%, and in the A25-54 demo, its numbers decreased by -12%.

CBS Mornings came in third place with 2.261 million total viewers and 492,000 viewers in A25-54 for the week of Jan. 29. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -5% and saw a double-digit drop of -11% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -6% and by -7% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 29, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,908,000 2,763,000 2,261,000 • A25-54: 593,000 660,000 492,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/29/24), Previous Week (w/o 1/22/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/23/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 2/4/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 1/29/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.