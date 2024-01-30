Week of Jan. 22 Morning Show Ratings: Today Closing Gap With GMA in Total Viewers

Good Morning America maintains its title as America’s most-watched morning show, but its lead has shrunk considerably.

A mere 51,0000 total viewers separated GMA from NBC News’ Today for the week of January 22. The gap between the two morning shows has been very tight in the first four weeks of the year, and it’s not only from Today that GMA is feeling the heat. CBS News’ CBS Mornings beat GMA thrice during that same week in the Adults 25-54 demo and was behind GMA by only 6,000 demo viewers.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.857 million total viewers and 557,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 22. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was down by -8% in total viewers and -15% in the A25-54 demo. It was the only morning show to experience a double-digit drop in the demo.

Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -12% and fell by -28% in the A25-54 demo.

As for NBC News’ Today show, it remained first in the A25-54 demo with 698,000 viewers. It was second in total viewers with 2.806 million for the week of Jan. 22. Today’s first-place finish in the A25-54 demo stretched to 23 straight weeks; however, when checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was down by -6% in total viewers and by -5% in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today’s total viewers were down by -5%, while the A25-54 demo numbers decreased by -9%.

Today was not the only morning show feeling good about its performance this past week. CBS Mornings, despite coming in third place with 2.368 million total viewers and 551,000 viewers in A25-54, has delivered its tightest gap ever with GMA and its tightest with Today in 24 weeks in the coveted demo of A25-54. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was flat in total viewers and was the only morning show to register week-to-week growth with +2% in the A25-54 demo. In the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -4% and was up in the A25-54 demo by +1%.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 22, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,857,000 2,806,000 2,368,000 • A25-54: 557,000 698,000 551,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/22/24), Previous Week (w/o 1/15/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/16/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 1/28/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 1/22/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.