Week of Feb. 27 Morning Show Ratings: Today Scores Back-to-Back Wins in Key Demo, While GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers

No Savannah Guthrie, no Hoda Kotb, no problem for NBC’s Today show as it earned back-to-back wins in the Adults 25-54 demo in the latest Nielsen ratings report.

The two hosts, who returned to the show on Monday, were absent for the better part of the week, but that didn’t stop the morning show from remaining No. 1 in the advertiser-coveted demo for the week of February 27.

As usual, ABC’s Good Morning America was the top show in total viewers and was the only morning show to record week-to-week growth within that category as well as the key A25-54 demo.

For the week of Feb. 27, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged more than 3.37 million total viewers and 743,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was up by +6%, both in total viewers and Adults 25-54, compared to the previous week. When looking at the morning show’s performance in the same week in 2022, the morning show was down by -1% in total viewers and by -12% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show earned 2.975 million total viewers to come in second place but was first in the adults 25-54 demo with 756,000 viewers for the week of Feb. 27. Compared to the previous week, Today was up in total viewers by +4% but was down by -2% in A25-54. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, Today show is down in both categories by -5% and -11%, respectively.

CBS Mornings followed the other two morning offerings with 2.43 million total viewers and 743,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 27. It’s down in total viewers by -1% and up in A25-54 by +1% when compared to the previous week. CBS’ morning show was down in total viewers and A25-54 demo by -5 and -9%, respectively, when looking at the same period in 2022.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of February 27, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,374,000 2,975,000 2,427,000 • A25-54: 743,000 756,000 541,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/13/23), Previous Week (w/o 2/6/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/14/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 2/19/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 2/20/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.