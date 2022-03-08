Week of Feb. 28 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers; CBS Mornings Posts Largest Audience in 4 Weeks

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of Feb. 28 as U.S. TV’s most-watched morning show, while NBC’s Today averaged the most adults 25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.4 million total viewers this past week, which is -4% vs. the previous week (Feb. 21), but just -1% from what it delivered in the year-ago week (March 1, ’21). The ABC morning show also averaged 844,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -3% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -4% vs. the year-ago week.

On Friday, March 4, GMA ranked No. 1 among adults 25-54 (+146,000 – 929,000 vs. 783,000), turning in the largest single-day win over its NBC rival since June 4, 2021, based on regular telecasts.

Despite the Friday result, Today show remained No. 1 in the mornings last week when it came to adults 25-54. The broadcast averaged 852,000 from the measurement, a -5% drop off from what the show averaged in the demo the previous week, and -19% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Despite the decline, Today has now finished No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 for 333 out of the last 340 weeks. The NBC morning show averaged 3.14 million for the week (-5% from the prior week and -9% from the year-ago week), but managed to beat GMA in the measurement on Wednesday.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.56 million total viewers during the week of Feb. 28, the show’s largest audience in four weeks, and +1% from the prior week. It also also averaged 592,000 A25-54 viewers, which is -4% from the prior week. Additionally, CBS Mornings shed -8% in total viewers, and -3% among adults 25-54 from the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil has been reporting from Ukraine in recent days.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of Feb. 28, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,398,000 3,138,000 2,559,000 • A25-54: 844,000 852,000 592,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/28/22), Previous Week (w/o 2/21/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/1/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 3/7/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 3/8/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.