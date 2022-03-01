Week of Feb. 21 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Split First Place

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of Feb. 21 as U.S. TV’s most-watched morning show, while NBC’s Today averaged the most adults 25-54 on morning TV.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.53 million total viewers this past week, which is +3% vs. the previous week (Feb. 14), but -6% from what it delivered in the year-ago week (Feb. 22, ’21). The ABC morning show also averaged 873,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -52,000 than its NBC rival—but +258,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s delivery in the A25-54 demo is +7% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -10% vs. the year-ago week.

The 3.53 million total viewers and 873,000 adults 25-54 averages represent the second-highest-rated week of the season for GMA.

Today was the dominant morning show among adults 25-54, averaging 925,000 from the measurement last week. The 925,000 demo average is +1% from what the show averaged in the demo the previous week—but -11% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Today has now finished No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 for 332 out of the last 339 weeks. The NBC morning show did come up short to GMA in total viewers once again, averaging 3.31 million for the week (-1% from the prior week and -6% from the year-ago week).

CBS Mornings had a positive ratings week, averaging 2.53 million total viewers during the week of Feb. 21. The 2.53 million average is +3% from the previous week—but -15% from the year-ago week. The show also averaged 613,000 A25-54 viewers, which is +13% from the prior week, and the largest demo audience in nearly one year (since the week of March 8, ’21 which featured Oprah Winfrey following her Meghan Markle interview). On the downside, Mornings shed -9% from the year-ago week.

It is worth noting that due to Presidents’ Day on Monday (Feb. 21), all three morning programs were coded as special. The Monday telecast is excluded from the weekly and season averages. ABC’s, CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on four days (Tuesday-Friday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of Feb. 21, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,532,000 3,309,000 2,529,000 • A25-54: 873,000 925,000 615,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/21/22), Previous Week (w/o 2/14/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/22/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 2/27/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 2/28/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.