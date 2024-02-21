Week of Feb. 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Stays Ahead in Total Viewers

It was generally a good week for the morning shows as none experienced week-to-week drop-offs in either total viewers or the demo.

The status quo remained for the week of Feb. 12 as ABC News’ Good Morning America was the most-watched show in total viewers, the same week the news division announced a new leader, and NBC News’ Today remained the No.1 show in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

CBS News’ CBS Mornings, meanwhile, continues to inch ever so closer to GMA’s No. 2 spot in A25-54, as it was buoyed by the success of Super Bowl LVIII airing on CBS. The morning show was only 16,000 viewers behind GMA in the demo. It was behind GMA by 47,000 in the demo during the previous week.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.966 million total viewers and 559,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 12. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was up by +3% in total viewers and was flat in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -10% and fell by -25% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC News’ Today show was tops in the A25-54 demo with 669,000 viewers and came in second place in total viewers with 2.847 million for the week of Feb. 12. Today’s first-place finish in the A25-54 demo stretches to 26 straight weeks. When checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was up by +4% in total viewers and +2% in the demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today was flat in total viewers. In the A25-54 demo, the morning show was down by -8%.

CBS Mornings was the No.3 morning show with 2.517 million total viewers and 543,000 viewers in A25-54 for the week of Feb. 12. This was the same week that saw CBS Mornings score a rare total viewers victory the Monday after CBS aired the Super Bowl. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show was up in total viewers by +4% and +6% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings was the only morning show to register gains, as it was up in total viewers by +3% and +1% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Feb. 12, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,966,000 2,847,000 2,517,000 • A25-54: 559,000 669,000 543,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/12/24), Previous Week (w/o 2/5/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/6/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 2/18/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 2/12/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.