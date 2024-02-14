Following Super Bowl, CBS Mornings Scores Rare Total Viewers Victory

CBS Mornings was the beneficiary of an exciting Super Bowl LVIII matchup with a climatic overtime ending, helping it become the No. 1 morning news program in total viewers this past Monday.

This rare feat has only happened twice in CBS News’ history, with Monday’s show being the first time that CBS Mornings, in this iteration, has beaten ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today on the same day.

Monday’s edition of CBS Mornings had 2.907 million total viewers, with 654,000 viewers in the key Adult 25-54 demo. The demo performance was CBS Mornings’ largest since Feb 4. 2022.

It was a close race as CBS Mornings edged Good Morning America by 7,000 total viewers (2.9 million) to claim the top spot, with Today recording 2.86 million viewers within that category.

CBS News’ morning show is also touting its topping of GMA in the demo, saying it defeated the network by +103,000 viewers. This is the sixth time CBS Mornings has topped GMA this season within this demo.

“What Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, Vlad Duthiers and the entire CBS Mornings team do every single weekday is create a show that makes the audience think, question, laugh and feel,” said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings. “We have seen the chemistry of the on-air talent and our approach to the news work, and the entire team knew that Monday was an opportunity for even more people to experience what we have to offer. The team came correct, and we will keep doing that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:00 a.m. ET on CBS.”

King, Dokoupil and Duthiers were in CBS Mornings New York City studios on Monday, while Burleson, a very busy person this past weekend, was on location in Las Vegas.