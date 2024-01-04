Week of Dec. 25 and Q4 2023 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place in Both Time Periods

The Christmas holiday leading up to the new year is typically a slow news period, with many of the full-time morning show anchors taking the week off. The news divisions feature fill-in hosts during this festive week.

Viewership is also low during that period, with the morning shows posting lower numbers when compared to the previous weeks.

However, when looking at total viewers, NBC’s Today show and CBS’ CBS Mornings seemingly bucked the trend and performed better during this period — posting week-to-week gains in the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54. It should be noted, though, that the week of Dec. 25’s morning show ratings weekly averages are based on three days for ABC News and NBC News (Tuesday -Thursday) and two days for CBS News (Wednesday-Thursday). The Monday editions were coded as specials due to Christmas, CBS Mornings was retitled to CBS Morn on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and all three morning shows were retitled on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve weekend.

One trend remained constant, however: Good Morning America is the most-watched morning show for the holiday week, while Today is the most watched offering in the advertiser-coveted demo of A25-54.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Dec. 25, 2023, ABC News’ GMA averaged 2.79 million total viewers and 518,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo. That’s -5% in total viewers and A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance relative to the same week in 2022, GMA is down by double digits in total viewers by -19% and -34% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today came in second place in total viewers but remained No. 1 in the A25-54 demo with 2.435 million viewers and 704,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Dec. 25. Relative to the week before, Today was down in total viewers by -13% but up by +1% in A25-54 viewers. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today is down in total viewers and A25-54 by -22% and -13%, respectively.

CBS Mornings took third place for the week of Dec. 25. The broadcast’s 1.97 million total viewer average is -5% from the week prior, while its 449,000 A25-54 viewer average is actually +1% from the week prior. Compared to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -23% and -16%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 25, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,790,000 2,435,000 1,972,000 • A25-54: 518,000 704,000 449,000

Switching to Q4 2023 ratings, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show continued to share the spoils in the viewership department, taking the lead in total viewers and the A25-54 demo, respectively.

Compared with the previous quarter, the three national morning shows showed gains in total viewers, but Today was the only one to post quarterly gains in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demo.

According to the most current data from Nielsen, GMA was the most-watched morning show in Q4 2023. This represents GMA’s 12th consecutive fourth quarter win. ABC News’ morning show averaged 3.005 million total viewers and 591,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. That represents +1% growth in total viewers but a -3% drop-off in A25-54 compared to Q3 2023.

Today was the No. 2 morning in total viewers with 2.80 million viewers, but took first place in the A25-54 demo with 704,000 viewers for Q4 2023. NBC News’ morning show has now won this key demo for eight straight years, with the network saying no other morning show has won the A25-54 demo for as many consecutive years as Today. Compared to Q3 2023, Today rose by +7% in total viewers and +13% in the demo of A25-54 — the only morning show to quarterly gains within this demo.

CBS Mornings ranked third in total viewers and A25-54 during Q3 2023. It averaged 2.243 million total viewers and 449,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. Compared to Q3 2023, that’s +2% growth in total viewers but flat in adults 25-54,

On the downside, all three morning shows declined in both total viewers and Adults 25-54 compared to the same quarter a year ago, an unfortunate trend across broadcast news programming.

Relative to the same quarterly period in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -7% and had a double-digit drop of -20% in the A25-54 demo. NBC’s Today is down by -6% in total viewers and by -7% in the adults 25-54 demo vs. Q4 2022, while CBS Mornings is down by -9% in total viewers and by -17% in A25-54 viewing.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for Q4 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,005,000 2,804,000 2,243,000 • A25-54: 591,000 704,000 449,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/25/23), Previous Week (w/o 12/81/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/19/22). Most Current Data Stream: 2022-2023 Season (9/25 – 12/31/22) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19 – 12/25/22). 4Q23: 9/25/23 – 12/31/22, 3Q22: 6/26 – 9/24/23 and 4Q22: 9/19/22 – 12/25/22. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.