Week of Dec. 26 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Is No. 1 in Total Viewers, A25-54 During Final Week of Calendar Year

ABC’s Good Morning America managed to close out the final week of 2022 as the most-watched show in total viewers and the A25-54 demographic.

The holiday period between Christmas and New Year’s tends to be a low viewership period and this was reflected as all three morning shows recorded significant viewership drops in both demos compared to the previous week.

Note: For the week of December 26, ABC’s weekly averages are based on four days (Tuesday-Friday), while CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on three days (Tuesday-Thursday).

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.13 million total viewers and 686,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Dec. 26. That’s -8% and by -12% in total viewers and adults 25-54, respectively, compared to the previous week.

Looking at GMA’s performance versus the same week in 2021, the morning show was down -1% in total viewers and -4% in the 25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today came in second place during the week of Dec. 26, both in total viewers with 2.77 million and in the A25-54 demo with 676,000. Those are losses of -11% and -16%, respectively, when compared to the previous week.

When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2021, the Today show was down -4% in total viewers and -3% in A25-54.

For the week of Dec. 26, CBS Mornings averaged 2.38 million total viewers and 447,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the previous week, that’s a loss of -7% and -11%, respectively.

CBS’ morning show can feel good about its performance compared to the same period in 2021, however, as it was the only morning show not to register any declines. CBS Mornings gained +3% in total viewers and was flat in the A25-54 demo vs. the week of Dec. 27, 2021.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 26, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,133,000 2,770,000 2,378,000 • A25-54: 686,000 676,000 447,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/26/22), Previous Week (w/o 12/19/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/27/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 1/1/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 1/2/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.