Scott Wilder to Lead All Production and Operations at Fox News Media

Fox News Media has promoted Scott Wilder to the role of executive vice president of production and operations. In this new role, Wilder will be responsible for all technical, field, and production operations of Fox News Media’s special events and breaking news coverage, including the 2024 presidential election.

Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO, made the announcement on Thursday, saying, “For the past 27 years, Scott has been an integral part of the Fox News Media family. His extraordinary work has helped transform our field operations and events coverage, ensuring our platforms continue to deliver best-in-class coverage from around the world.”

Wilder added, “I am truly honored and humbled to take on this role after developing an established Field Engineering team and look forward to enhancing our production for this year’s election coverage and beyond.”

Advertisement

Wilder was senior vp of field and production operations before this promotion. He is a Fox News original, joining the network at its inception in 1996 as a field photographer. Since then, he has helped innovate and enhance all aspects of FNC’s breaking news and events programming, including all the network’s election coverage over nearly three decades. Wilder oversaw the first two Republican presidential primary debates of the 2024 cycle. In November 2023, he spearheaded Sean Hannity’s The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate: Newsom vs. DeSantis in Georgia.

Wilder also helped engineer more than 40 remote studios across the country as the pandemic mandated a global shutdown in 2020, ensuring Fox News Media platforms continued to deliver news and information to millions of viewers nationwide. Throughout the pandemic, Wilder led all special events coverage, from the presidential campaign trail and the conventions to several Covid-19-related town halls, including with former President Donald Trump and his task force, to the social justice protests following the death of George Floyd and the memorial services honoring civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, all while maintaining social distancing and health safety protocols.

In addition to overseeing all of Fox News Media’s events coverage, Wilder has also helped innovate and advance the network’s technical and field operations units. In 2019, he was elevated to vp of field operations, where he transformed the production team, implementing a collaborative field production unit that created news-specific environments to broadcast worldwide.

From 2017-2019, Wilder served as director of field and aerial operations, where he helped integrate new technologies into network coverage, including innovative drone footage used across breaking news and live events coverage.

Previously, he served as ENG field operations supervisor from 2007-2017; before that, he was the field photographer and coordinator of ENG operations.