Week of April 8 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Holds First Place in Viewers

ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today continued to share a first place as the No. 1 shows in total viewers and Adults 25-54, respectively, for the week of April 8. But the battle for first place in total viewers continues to be intense as only 61,000 viewers separated GMA and Today.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.855 million total viewers and 535,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of April 8. Compared to the previous week, GMA’s performance was down in total viewers by -1%, but up in the A25-54 demo by +3%. GMA was the only morning show to register a week-to-week decline in either of the measured categories. Looking at the morning show’s performance the same week in 2023, GMA was down -9% in total viewers and -18% in the A25-54 demo.

Meanwhile, NBC News’ Today show continued to reign as the top morning newscast in the A25-54 demo with 680,000 viewers and was the No.2 show in total viewers with 2.794 million. Checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was up by +2% in total viewers and the A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today was up by +2% in total viewers and flat in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings ranked in third place with 2.223 million total viewers and 475,000 viewers among the A25-54 demo. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show grew in total viewers by +2% and in the A25-54 demo by +5%. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings fell in total viewers by -3% and was flat in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 8, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,855,000 2,794,000 2,223,000 • A25-54: 535,000 680,000 475,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/8/24), Previous Week (w/o 4/1/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/3/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 4/14/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 4/9/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.