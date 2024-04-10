Week of April 1 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Retakes Its No. 1 Position

After ceding total viewers to NBC News’ Today, ABC News’ Good Morning America reclaims its top spot in total viewers for the first week of April.

The separation between the two shows stretched back to 124,000 total viewers during the week of April 1 after GMA was eclipsed by 4,000 viewers the week prior.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.871 million total viewers and 520,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of April 1. Compared to the previous week, GMA’s performance was up in total viewers but down in the A25-54 demo by +2% and -1%, respectively. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -8% and fell by -22% in the A25-54 demo. It was the only morning show to experience double-digit declines in this category.

Meanwhile, NBC News’ Today show remained the top morning newscast in the A25-54 demo with 667,000 viewers and fell back to the No.2 spot in total viewers with 2.747 million for the week of April 1. When checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was the only morning show to see drops in total viewers and A25-54, falling by -2% and -3%, respectively. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today was down by -1% in total viewers and by -5% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings for the week of April 1 had 2.175 million total viewers and 451,000 viewers in A25-54. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show grew in total viewers and in the demo by +2%. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings fell in total viewers by -7% and -4% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 1, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,871,000 2,747,000 2,175,000 • A25-54: 520,000 667,000 451,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/1/24), Previous Week (w/o 3/25/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/27/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 4/7/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 4/2/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.