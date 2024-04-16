Christiane Amanpour Honored as a Polk Laureate at the 75th George Polk Awards

Christiane Amanpour has added another award to her long list of accolades. CNN’s chief international anchor was one of 16 journalists recognized as a Polk Laureate at the 75th George Polk Awards, held in New York on Friday.

Awarded annually by Long Island University, the Polk Awards recognize special achievements in journalism, with an emphasis on investigative and enterprise reporting. For the 75th anniversary, the university created the Polk Laureates to honor journalists who have spent their careers making important contributions to American journalism.

Amanpour’s fellow first-ever laureates represent a who’s who of prominent Newsers, including photojournalist Lynsey Addario, editors Martin Baron and Dean Baquet, reporters Nikole Hannah-Jones and Bob Woodward, documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras and science journalist Laurie Garrett. (Visit the official site for a complete list.)

Amanpour’s CNN colleague Anderson Cooper emceed the event, which also honored the 2023 George Polk Awards recipients. Amanpour additionally participated in the evening symposium “Journalism in an Age of Disinformation, Digital Media and AI,” moderated by founding ProPublica general manager Richard Tofel and featuring Woodward, Baquet and Associated Press executive editor Julie Pace as panelists.

While in New York last week, Amanpour spent some time on the late-night talk show circuit, appearing on The Daily Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Besides bringing awareness to her Saturday morning CNN show, The Amanpour Hour, she also discussed major global stories, including the wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia.

Watch clips from her conversations with Jon Stewart and Colbert below.