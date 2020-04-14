Week of April 6 Morning Show Ratings: Today Was the Top-Rated Morning Show in All Key Measurements

For the week of April 6, NBC’s Today show was morning TV’s most-watched show, averaging 4.28 million viewers.

Not only did Today finish ahead of ABC and CBS in Total Viewers, but the program also averaged 1.38 million A25-54 demo viewers, a larger total than the morning competition for 222 out of the past 224 weeks.

ABC’s Good Morning America averaged 4.27 million Total Viewers, 1.26 million Adults 25-54 last week, good for second place behind its NBC rival.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, but did post some year-over-year audience growth, as you’ll see below.

Compared to the prior week (the week of March 30), each of the morning shows were down. Today won the week in part by shedding the lowest percentage of viewers in the key categories, -2% in Total Viewers and -4% in the demo. GMA, on the other and, was -4% in Total Viewers and -6% in the demo from the prior week. CBS This Morning was -6% from the prior week, both in Total Viewers and in the key A25-54 demo.

Compared to the same week one year ago, each of the morning shows posted improvement in Total Viewers. (Some good news!) Today show was +8%, GMA was +7% and CBS This Morning was +1%. GMA and Today also posted year-over-year growth in the demo, +6% and +5%, respectively. CTM did not, -9% in the demo.

Numbers for the week of April 6, 2020:

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 4/6/20), Previous Week (w/o 3/30/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/8/19).

