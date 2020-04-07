Week of March 30 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Returns to No. 1 in Total Viewers

ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show split the morning show ratings race for the week of March 30. After finishing in second place for four straight weeks, ABC returned to No. 1 in overall audience this past week, while NBC remained No. 1 in the key A25-54 demo.

GMA averaged 4.47 million total viewers and 1.34 million adults 25-54 during the week of March 30, according to the most current live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

That’s the program’s largest overall audience and its best key Adults 25-54 performance in over 1 year – since weeks of Jan. 28, 2019 and March 4, 2019, respectively.

Despite slipping to second place in Total Viewers (4.37 milion), Today show averaged the most Adults 25-54 (1.44 million) of the morning shows this past week, and has now done so for 221 out of the past 223 weeks.

Compared to the same week in 2019, GMA had a nice week– +14% in Total Viewers and +19% in the key demo. Today show was +10% in Total Viewers and +7% in the key demo. CBS This Morning was +11% in Total Viewers, but flat in the key demo.

Compared to the prior week (the week of March 23), which seems like a more relevant comparison these days, GMA was +3% in Total Viewers and +2% in the demo. Today was flat in Total Viewers, but -5% in the demo. CTM was +1% in Total Viewers, but -4% in the demo.

Nielsen numbers for the week of March 30, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 4,466,000 4,366,000 3,418,000 • A25-54: 1,339,000 1,436,000 811,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 3/30/20), Previous Week (w/o 3/23/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/1/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/5/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 4/1719). Averages based on regular telecasts.

