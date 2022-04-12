Week of April 4 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Posts Its Largest Advantage in Total Viewers Since 2017

New week, similar trend: Good Morning America averages the most viewers on morning TV, while Today pulls in the greatest number of adults 25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.32 million total viewers this past week. That represents a -3% loss from the previous week (March 28), but a +4% gain from what the show averaged during the year-ago week (April 5, ’21). ABC’s morning show has delivered year-over-year audience growth for three consecutive weeks.

GMA averaged +394,000 more total viewers than NBC’s Today this past week, which represents the show’s largest margin of victory in the measurement since the week of Feb. 27, 2017.

GMA struggled to draw adults 25-54, however. The program averaged 761,000 adults 25-54 for the week, which is -4% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -10% vs. the year-ago week.

Over on NBC, Today show remained No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54, averaging 799,000 this past week. That’s -7% from what the show averaged in the demo the prior week, and -10% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Despite these losses, Today has now finished No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 for 339 out of the last 346 weeks. The NBC morning show also averaged 2.925 million total viewers for the week, which is -4% from the previous week and -6% from the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.46 million total viewers this past week, which is -3% from the previous week, and 530,000 adults 25-54, which is -5% from the prior week. CBS Mornings’ year-over-year ratings trend wasn’t much better, as the program shed -8% in total viewers and -13% among adults 25-54.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of April 4, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,319,000 2,925,000 2,464,000 • A25-54: 761,000 799,000 530,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/4/22), Previous Week (w/o 3/28/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/5/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 4/10/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 4/11/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.