Week of April 5 Morning Show Ratings: ABC and NBC Split First Place; CBS This Morning Grows Among Adults 25-54 and Total Viewers

For the week of April 5, ABC’s Good Morning America had the largest average total audience on morning TV, while NBC’s Today earned the most adults 25-54.

Today averaged 892,000 viewers from the key demo, marking 85 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on morning TV in the measurement. The broadcast also averaged 3.1 million total viewers.

However, when compared to the prior week, NBC’s morning show was down -2% in total viewers, and -3% in adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program was down -27% in total viewers and -35% in adults 25-54.

As pandemic-related lockdowns took place across the country at this time last year and Americans were stuck at home, it makes sense there would be a significant year-over-year audience. Last April, Americans were more likely than usual to watch the morning shows, especially for breaking news concerning the pandemic.

Good Morning America averaged 3.2 million total viewers and 844,000 adults 25-54 this past week. ABC’s morning show remained flat in total viewers, but grew +3% in adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program dropped -25% in total viewers and was -33% in adults 25-54.

In third-place, CBS This Morning averaged more than 2.6 million total viewers and 608,000 adults 25-54.

CTM posted gains in viewers compared to the week of March 29. The broadcast gained 6% in total viewers and 11% in adults 25-54. The broadcast was also down -17% in total viewers, and -20% in adults 25-54 compared to the year-ago week.

It’s also important to note that due to breaking news coverage of Prince Philip’s death on Friday, CBS and NBC’s morning ratings are based on only four days (Monday-Thursday).

Below are the Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 5, 2021

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,202,000 3,112,000 2,66,000 • A25-54: 844,000 892,000 608,000

