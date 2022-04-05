Week of March 28 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Gains Total Viewers, and Splits First Place with Today

New week, similar trend: Good Morning America averages the most viewers on morning TV, while Today pulls in the greatest number of adults 25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.44 million total viewers this past week. That’s +386,000 more than its NBC morning rival, and +5% growth from the previous week (March 21). It also happens to be +7% from what the show delivered in the year-ago week (March 29, ’21).

GMA ranked No. 1 among adults 25-54 on Monday after the much-talked-about Oscars telecast.

In fact, GMA’s post-Oscars telecast on Monday posted increases from the year-ago post-Oscar telecast across the board: Total Viewers (+11%, Adults 25-54 (+5%) with increased interest most certainly due to the Will Smith-Chris Rock saga.

Outside of Monday’s broadcast, GMA’s delivery in the demo was mediocre. The program averaged 790,000 adults 25-54 for the week, which is -2% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -4% vs. the year-ago week.

Over on NBC, Today show remained No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54, averaging 856,000 this past week. That’s +4% from what the show averaged in the demo the prior week, but -7% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Today has now finished No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 for 337 out of the last 344 weeks. The NBC morning show averaged 3.05 million viewers for the week, a solid +6% gain from the previous week but a -4% loss from the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings had a good ratings week, averaging 2.53 million total viewers, a bump of +4% from the previous week, and 555,000 adults 25-54, a +11% gain from the prior week. The year-over-year trend is strong as well, with the network having gained less than +1% in total viewers and +2% in adults 25-54.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of March 28, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,438,000 3,052,000 2,528,000 • A25-54: 790,000 856,000 555,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/28/22), Previous Week (w/o 3/21/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/29/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 4/2/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 4/3/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.