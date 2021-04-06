Week of March 29 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Sees Slight Growth Among Adults 25-54; ABC, NBC Split First Place

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of March 29 with the largest average total audience on morning TV, while NBC’s Today earned the most adults 25-54.

Today averaged 923,000 viewers from the key demo, marking 84 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on morning TV in the measurement. The broadcast also averaged nearly 3.2 million total viewers.

Compared to the prior week, NBC’s morning show was down -2% in total viewers, and -6% in adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program was down -27% in total viewers and -36% in adults 25-54.

The significant year-over-year audience decline makes sense. The pandemic-related lockdowns were happened across the country at this time last year. Stuck at home, Americans were more likely than usual to watch the morning shows, especially for breaking news concerning the pandemic.

Good Morning America averaged more than 3.2 million total viewers and 820,000 adults 25-54 this past week. Compared to the prior week, ABC’s morning show fell -1% in total viewers, but grew +2% in adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program shed -28% in total viewers and was -39% in adults 25-54.

Third-place CBS This Morning averaged more than 2.5 million total viewers and 546,000 adults 25-54.

Compared to the aforementioned week of March 22, CTM fell -3% in total viewers and -8% in adults 25-54. The broadcast was also down -26% in total viewers, and -33% in adults 25-54 compared to the year-ago week.

It’s also worth noting that due to holiday week, ABC and NBC’s morning ratings are based on only four days (Monday-Thursday) while CBS decided only to rate three days (Tuesday-Thursday).

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of March 29, 2021

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,215,000 3,169,000 2,526,000 • A25-54: 820,000 923,000 546,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/29/21), Previous Week (w/o 3/22/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/30/20). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 4/4/21) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/5/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.