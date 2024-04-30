Week of April 22 Basic Cable Ranker: CNN Sees a Lift Courtesy of Trump Trial Coverage

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of April 22, 2024.

Two legal matters involving former President Donald Trump drove the bulk of cable news coverage last week, and helped third-place CNN make the most significant gains during primetime and total day in both total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo. Meanwhile, MSNBC—which also provided extensive coverage of both Trump cases—posted gains with total viewers in primetime, as well as with total viewers and in the demo during the total day. Fox News, on the other hand, was the only network to see week-to-week declines across the board.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of April 22 saw FNC average 1.930 million total viewers and 194,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was down in total viewers by -3% and -9% in the A25-54 demo relative to the week prior (the week beginning April 15).

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.271 million in total viewers and 154,000 in A25-54 viewers for a week-to-week decline of -2% and -1% respectively.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News fell from first place to third place in total primetime viewers and dropped from fifth place to seventh in the primetime demo. In total day, the network held its No. 1 position in total viewers and remained in third place in the total day demo.

MSNBC averaged 1.438 million total viewers and 133,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo in primetime. While the network was up +6% in total viewers, it experienced a -1% drop in the demo from the week prior.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 980,000 total viewers and 101,000 viewers in the demo for respective gains of +5% and +4% compared to the previous week.

MSNBC remained in fourth place among all basic cable networks in total primetime viewers and 15th place in the demo. During total day, it ranked as the No. 2 network in total viewers and moved up one spot from eighth to seventh in the total day demo.

CNN’s primetime line-up averaged 772,000 in total viewers and 125,000 in the A25-54 demo. That translates to a total viewers gain of +30% and an uptick of +7% in the demo compared to the previous week. In total day, CNN had 582,000 total viewers and 99,000 viewers in the demo for a double-digit week-to-week gain of +11% in both measured categories.

CNN finished the week rising from eighth place to fifth place in primetime with total viewers but dropped from 17th place to 18th place in the demo from the week prior. It also fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in total day viewers, but moved up from ninth to eighth place in the total day demo.

When comparing the performance of all three networks to the same period a year ago:

Fox News was up +32% and +44% in total viewers and the A25-54 demo respectively during primetime. In total day, the network was down -4% with total viewers but up +24% in the demo.

MSNBC was up +19% in total viewers and +3 in the demo during primetime. For total day, the network was up +23% and +9% in total viewers and the A25-54 demo, respectively.

CNN was up +24% in total viewers but slipped -2% in the demo during primetime. During the total day, it was up +30% and +13% in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo, respectively.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had nine out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led by The Five (3.079 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). MSNBC took the remaining six spots, led by Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (1.910 million viewers at 4 p.m. ET).

Gutfeld! continued to hold the top spot among A25-54 viewers (270,000 viewers at 10 p.m. ET), and Fox News had 10 of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall. The 5 p.m. edition of MSNBC’s Deadline White House (194,000 viewers) helped the network occupy the remaining five spots.

Week of April 22 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,930,000 1,438,000 772,000 • A25-54: 194,000 133,000 125,000