‘Rather’ Director Talks Dan Rather’s Career and Controversial CBS Exit: ‘He Knew What He Had to Do’

Like so many of his specific generation, Frank Marshall remembers exactly where he was when the news broke that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated during a trip to Dallas, Texas in November 1963. “I was in my high school civics class—how about that?” recalls the 77-year-old Hollywood veteran, whose long list of credits includes directing ’90s favorites like Arachnophobia and Alive and producing such seminal franchises as the Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park/World series. “We all went home and watched news coverage for the next week.”

Not for nothing, but Marshall also has total recall of the journalist who provided so much of that coverage: a young CBS News go-getter named Dan Rather. “I remember [CBS News anchor] Walter Cronkite saying, ‘Here’s our man in Dallas,’ and tossing to Dan.”

Much like another legendary Newser, the late Robert MacNeil, the JFK assassination proved to be the story that kicked Rather’s career into another gear. The following year, CBS dispatched him to Washington, D.C. to serve as chief White House correspondent, and Rather remained a mainstay at the network for the next forty years, eventually ascending to CBS Evening News anchor.

“It usually takes a major historical event like that to launch a journalist like that,” Marshall notes. “The amazing thing about Dan Rather is that he’s been present for so many of them, both in my own history and the country’s history.”

Flash-forward some 60 years and history has brought Marshall and Rather together as the respective director and subject of a new career-spanning documentary, simply titled Rather. Streaming now on Netflix, the film allows the now 92-year-old Rather to reflect on a life spent reporting the news, with additional commentary provided from some of his many admirers and past collaborators.

“They often say, ‘Don’t meet your heroes, because you’ll be let down,'” Marshall says of his first face-to-face encounter with Rather. “But with Dan it was the opposite. He immediately asked me, ‘What book are you reading?’ Luckily I was reading a book and that started a really wonderful conversation. We’ve become really good friends, and even exchange music recommendations.”

In addition to his many career highs, Marshall also asked Rather about some of his lows—most notably his controversial 2004 report for 60 Minutes II exploring questions surrounding former President George W. Bush‘s military service. That story was eventually found to be based on documents that couldn’t be authenticated, and led CBS News to issue an official retraction. Having already become a target in right-wing circles, Rather delivered an on-air apology and stepped down from the CBS Evening News anchor chair in 2005 and departed the network the following year.

But you can’t keep a good newshound down for long. Mere months after leaving CBS, Rather returned to the airwaves on the Mark Cuban-created HDNet (now AXS TV) and cultivated a whole new generation of fans on social media. In that way, he’s still the same roving reporter that Marshall remembers seeing broadcasting from Dallas six decades ago. “He was always a little uncomfortable in the anchor’s chair,” the director says. “He wanted to be out of the studio where the stories are.”

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

As we see in the film, Rather is deservedly famous for being a skilled interviewer. What would you say is the art to a Dan Rather question?