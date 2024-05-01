ABC News Cuts Ties with Meteorologist Rob Marciano

Rob Marciano is no longer part of the ABC News team. The meteorologist has been with the network since 2014, appearing as the senior meteorologist for the weekend edition of Good Morning America for most of his tenure.

ABC News declined a TVNewser request for comment about Marciano’s departure. Puck’s Dylan Byers first reported the news on Tuesday.

SCOOP @PuckNews: Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar. Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC. Advertisement — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 30, 2024

Prior to joining ABC News, Marciano worked as a meteorologist and weather reporter for CNN, followed by a stint as an Entertainment Tonight co-host.

At ABC, Marciano took over the weekend role previously held by Ginger Zee and also worked alongside the chief meteorologist and climate correspondent as part of the Extreme Weather Team. He moved from weekends to weekdays in September 2023, mainly working on World News Tonight. In a social media post, Marciano at that time attributed the change to a favorable “work-life balance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Marciano (@robertmarciano)

Somara Theodore, who joined ABC News in March 2023, has been the main meteorologist for the weekend editions of GMA since September 2023.