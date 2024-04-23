Week of April 15 Morning Show Ratings: CBS Mornings Narrows the Gap with GMA in the Demo

The expanding and contracting total viewer gap between ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today expanded over the past week as GMA widened its lead over Today to 113,000 viewers for the week of April 15.

Meanwhile, the gap between CBS Mornings and GMA in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 continued to close with only 40,000 demo viewers separating the two shows during the same period.

Lost in these close battles is the fact that all three morning shows lost ground in both total viewers and in the demo compared to the prior week (April 8, 2024) and the year-ago week (April 17, 2023). That suggests that former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, which began in New York last week, seems to have had no impact on ratings thus far.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.829 million total viewers and 488,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of April 15. Compared to the previous week, GMA’s performance was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -1% and -9%, respectively. Compared to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -9% and fell sharply by -29% in the A25-54 demo—the steepest decline among all three shows.

Meanwhile, NBC News’ Today show remained first in the A25-54 demo with 657,000 viewers and finished second in total viewers with 2.716 million. Compared to the previous week, Today was down by -3% in both total viewers and demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today was down by -5% in total viewers and -4% in the demo.

CBS Mornings was in third place for the week of April 15, with 2.180 million total viewers and 448,000 viewers in A25-54. Compared to the previous week, the show declined in total viewers by -2% and in the demo by -6%. Placed alongside the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings lost -8% of total viewers and -10% of the A25-54 demo.

As previously mentioned, CBS Mornings has notably shrunk its ratings gap with GMA in the demo, and defeated ABC News’ morning show on Monday and Tuesday. That’s the first back-to-back win in the A25-54 demo since three-peating in January.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 15, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,829,000 2,716,000 2,180,000 • A25-54: 488,000 657,000 448,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/15/24), Previous Week (w/o 4/8/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/10/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 4/21/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 4/16/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.