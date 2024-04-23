Week of April 15 Evening News Ratings: ABC World News Tonight Leads as Trump Trial Begins

The start of former President Donald Trump‘s hush money trial benefited at least one evening newscast during the week of April 15: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

WNT remained the No.1 newscast in both measured categories, extending its win to 281 out of 280 weeks in total viewers and 208 of the last 212 weeks in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54. It was also the only newscast to see week-to-week gains in total viewers.

Additionally, Thursday’s edition enjoyed its biggest single-day lead over NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt in eight months. The top story that evening was the seating of the full jury and alternates at the Trump trial, meaining that proceedings could officially begin.

Advertisement

WNT averaged 7.563 million total viewers for the week of April 15, up +2% from the week before. It reached 1.034 million viewers in the demo, down -1% compared to the previous week. Looking at the show’s performance compared to the same week in 2023 (the week beginning April 17), WNT was down in total viewers by -2% and -19% in the A25-54 demo.

Nightly News was the No.2 news program this past week, averaging 5.942 million in total viewers and 814,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo, down -2% in both categories compared to the prior week. When looking at its year-ago performance, Nightly News saw a decline in both total viewers and A25-54, dropping by –5 % and -16%, respectively.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell ranked third with 4.409 million total viewers and 647,000 in the A25-54 demo, declining -3% from the previous week in both measured categories. Compared to its year-ago numbers, it fell by -3% and -8% in total viewers and A25-54, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of April 15, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,563,000 5,942,000 4,409,000 • A25-54: 1,034,000 814,000 647,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/15/24), Previous Week (w/o 4/8/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/10/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 4/14/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 4/9/23). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.