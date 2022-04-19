Morning Shows | Ratings

Week of April 11 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place, But Lose Viewers From Comparable Weeks

By A.J. Katz 

Good Morning America averaged the most viewers on morning TV this past week, while Today attracted the most adults 25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the week of April 11, GMA averaged 3.28 million total viewers. That represents a -1% decline from the previous week (April 4), and it’s only -6,000 viewers (less than -1%) vs. what the show averaged during the year-ago week (April 12, ’21).

The morning shows continue to have issues hauling in adults 25-54. GMA averaged only 731,000 viewers from the demo this past week. That’s -4% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -14% vs. the year-ago week.

Over on NBC, Today show remained No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54, averaging 764,000 this past week. That’s also -4% from what the show averaged in the demo the prior week, but -17% from what it averaged during the year-ago week.  Despite these losses, Today has now finished No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 for 340 out of the last 347 weeks. The NBC morning show also averaged 2.905 million total viewers for the week, which is -1% from the previous week and -8% from the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings, unlike its competition, actually gained total viewers from the prior week (+2%). However, its 2.525 million total viewer average is -8% from the year-ago week. CBS Mornings also averaged 524,000 adults 25-54, which is -1% from the prior week, and -9% from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of April 11, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS
• Total Viewers: 3,283,000 2,905,000 2,525,000
• A25-54: 731,000 764,000 524,000

 

 

 

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/11/22), Previous Week (w/o 4/4/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/12/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 4/17/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 4/18/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

