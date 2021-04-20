Week of April 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today, CBS This Morning All Post Growth in Total Viewers From Previous Week

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of March 29 with the largest average total audience on morning TV, while NBC’s Today earned the most adults 25-54.

Today averaged 923,000 from the key demo, marking 86 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the measurement. The broadcast also averaged nearly 3.2 million total viewers.

Today, GMA and CBS This Morning gained total viewers from the previous week, something we don’t get to write all that often.

Compared to the prior week, NBC’s morning show grew +2% in total viewers, and +3% in adults 25-54. On the downside, compared to the same week one year ago, the program fell -24% in total viewers and -30% in adults 25-54.

The significant year-over-year audience decline makes sense. Stuck at home during the early stages of the pandemic, Americans were more likely than usual to watch the morning shows, especially for breaking news.

But Americans have been fleeing the broadcast morning shows for a while now, even prior to the pandemic, with a fair number heading to cable, newsletters, podcasts, etc. in the A.M.

Good Morning America, which hopes to have a new senior ep in the near future, averaged nearly 3.3 million total viewers and 852,000 adults 25-54 this past week. Compared to the prior week, that’s up +3% in total viewers, and +1% in adults 25-54. However, compared to the same week one year ago, the program shed -22% in total viewers and was -29% in adults 25-54.

Third-place CBS This Morning averaged more than 2.7 million total viewers and 574,000 adults 25-54.

Compared to the aforementioned week of April 5, CTM grew +3% in total viewers, but unlike ABC and NBC, it lost adults 25-54 (-6%). The broadcast was also down -16% in total viewers, and -24% in adults 25-54 compared to the year-ago week.

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 12, 2021

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,289,000 3,167,000 2,733,000 • A25-54: 851,000 923,000 574,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/12/21), Previous Week (w/o 4/5/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/13/20). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 4/18/21) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/19/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.