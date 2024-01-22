TV Newsers Descend on New Hampshire to Cover State’s GOP Primary

The 2024 New Hampshire Republican primary will convene take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Polls show former President Donald Trump sitting in first place in the Granite State, with former U.N. ambassador/South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on his heels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was projected to finish third in New Hampshire, but officially suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday, right before the primary. This New Hampshire Republican primary is a must-win for Haley if she wants any shot at winning the GOP nomination. She finished third in the Iowa Caucuses behind Trump and DeSantis.

As one might expect, the national television news outlets are going all in on coverage of the event, dispatching correspondents and anchors alike.

Here’s what we have so far in terms of national news programming plans for Tuesday’s festivities. We’ll continue to update this item as additional coverage plans roll in.

ABC News:

ABC News will cover results from the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, Jan. 23, throughout the evening on ABC. World News Tonight anchor David Muir will anchor with reporting from senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott .

will anchor with reporting from senior congressional correspondent . ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming network, will provide all-day coverage of both contests with Prime anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News Live anchors Diane Macedo , Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth , and ABC News correspondents.

ABC News Live anchors , and , and ABC News correspondents. Beginning at 7 p.m. EST through midnight, Prime will begin special Your Voice, Your Vote coverage anchored by Davis and Muir when results are announced.

The coverage will feature reporting from Scott, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce , This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl , “This Week” co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim , World News Tonight Saturday anchor and GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson , Scott and political director Rick Klein .

, This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent , “This Week” co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent , GMA3 co-anchor , World News Tonight Saturday anchor and GMA Weekend co-anchor , Scott and political director . Contributors Donna Brazile, Reince Priebus and Sarah Isgur will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.

and will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage. ABC News coverage will include additional reporting from chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; senior White House correspondent Selina Wang; correspondents Victor Oquendo, Aaron Katersky, Mireya Villarreal, Elizabeth Schulze and Alex Presha; White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks; multiplatform reporters Zohreen Shah and Jay O’Brien; deputy political director Averi Harper; contributing political correspondent Rachael Bade; and contributor Asma Khalid.

CBS News:

CBS News’ team of political journalists will deliver coverage and context across shows and platforms leading up to and during the 2024 New Hampshire primary. Across the CBS Television Network, the CBS News Streaming Network, the CBS News mobile app and Paramount+, CBS News is your destination for political coverage.

CBS News’ coverage of the 2024 New Hampshire primary will be led on-the-ground by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell as she anchors the broadcast from Manchester, N.H., on Monday, Jan. 22, and Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., ET.

as she anchors the broadcast from Manchester, N.H., on Monday, Jan. 22, and Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., ET. Co-host Tony Dokoupil will be reporting from New Hampshire for CBS Mornings on Monday, Jan. 22 and Tuesday, Jan. 23 with the latest news and interviews with voters.

will be reporting from New Hampshire for CBS Mornings on Monday, Jan. 22 and Tuesday, Jan. 23 with the latest news and interviews with voters. O’Donnell and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will anchor live coverage of results on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. ET, on CBS News Streaming. Garrett will anchor an hour-long edition of America Decides from New Hampshire on CBS News Streaming from 5-6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

will anchor live coverage of results on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. ET, on CBS News Streaming. Garrett will anchor an hour-long edition of America Decides from New Hampshire on CBS News Streaming from 5-6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Throughout the night, coverage will include analysis from chief political analyst John Dickerson and executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto .

and executive director of elections and surveys . Bringing viewers the latest reporting and analysis from New Hampshire: chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa , senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe , political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and political director Fin Gómez.

, senior White House and political correspondent , political correspondent and political director CBS News 2024 campaign reporters Nidia Cavazos, Aaron Navarro, Olivia Rinaldi and Jake Rosen will contribute reporting from New Hampshire. Taurean Small will look ahead and report from South Carolina. CBS News’ Skyler Henry and Penny Kmitt will cover the primary for CBS stations.

CNN:

CNN officially kicks off coverage of the primary on Monday, January 22 with special editions of the network’s programming on CNN and CNN Max and across digital platforms.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday January 23, CNN will launch continuous live coverage on CNN.com with up-to-the-minute race projections, insights from correspondents on the ground and analysis from veteran political journalists.

Complementing its robust on-air programming, the live updates will also feature additional reporting, analysis and data throughout the day as new information comes in. CNN International will simulcast coverage from 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 23 to 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 24.

On CNN, the day will begin with live coverage out of New Hampshire with Poppy Harlow and Kasie Hunt anchoring CNN This Morning and Phil Mattingly from New York, followed by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner anchoring CNN News Central from New Hampshire with Wolf Blitzer in New York and Dana Bash anchoring Inside Politics from the Granite State.

and anchoring CNN This Morning and from New York, followed by and anchoring CNN News Central from New Hampshire with in New York and anchoring Inside Politics from the Granite State. Starting at 1 p.m. ET on CNN and CNN Max, Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins will anchor America’s Choice 2024: New Hampshire Primary with Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett picking up coverage at 4 p.m. ET.

and will anchor America’s Choice 2024: New Hampshire Primary with and picking up coverage at 4 p.m. ET. Beginning at 6 p.m. ET, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor coverage as the final ballots in the state are cast and Dana Bash will anchor live from New Hampshire with Kasie Hunt , Chris Wallace, and Jeff Zeleny . Erin Burnett will lead analysis with Kaitlan Collins , Abby Phillip, Manu Raju from Washington, and Audie Cornish from New York. David Chalian will be in the CNN election center with key exit polling and delegate analysis, which will also be reflected on the continuous live coverage available on CNN.com. Laura Coates and Erica Hill will anchor overnight coverage starting at 1 a.m. ET.

and will anchor coverage as the final ballots in the state are cast and will anchor live from New Hampshire with , and . will lead analysis with , from Washington, and from New York. will be in the CNN election center with key exit polling and delegate analysis, which will also be reflected on the continuous live coverage available on CNN.com. and will anchor overnight coverage starting at 1 a.m. ET. A driving force behind CNN’s primetime coverage, John King will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in. Phil Mattingly and Harry Enten will provide Magic Wall updates throughout extended coverage. Online, audiences can go deeper into the political process with CNN’s Election Center 2024 to follow live results, explore those results with immersive state maps, track the delegate count and learn what is driving the vote with CNN’s exit poll data visualizations. CNN will also have a live tracker after the polls close on the outstanding vote to help audiences understand how ballots are coming in as well as visual analysis of turnout and exit poll data.

will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in. and will provide Magic Wall updates throughout extended coverage. Online, audiences can go deeper into the political process with CNN’s Election Center 2024 to follow live results, explore those results with immersive state maps, track the delegate count and learn what is driving the vote with CNN’s exit poll data visualizations. CNN will also have a live tracker after the polls close on the outstanding vote to help audiences understand how ballots are coming in as well as visual analysis of turnout and exit poll data. CNN’s John Berman, Kate Bolduan, Boris Sanchez, Sara Sidner, Omar Jimenez, Eva McKend and Alayna Treene will be reporting from polling locations around the state. Kristen Holmes, Jessica Dean, and Kylie Atwood will be positioned at New Hampshire campaign headquarters and MJ Lee will report from the White House.

and will be reporting from polling locations around the state. and will be positioned at New Hampshire campaign headquarters and will report from the White House. Audiences can follow CNN’s special coverage at cnn.com/election, via livestream without a cable log-in from 7 p.m.–5 a.m. ET via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

Fox News:

Kicking off primary day at 6 a.m. ET on Jan. 23, Fox News Channel will broadcast live from the Bedford Village Inn in Bedford, N.H. to cover the news surrounding the nation’s first primary state.

Fox & Friends with Lawrence Jones will broadcast live from a Bedford diner. America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino , The Faulkner Focus with Harris Faulkner , Outnumbered, The Story with Martha MacCallum , The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier , Jesse Watters Primetime and Hannity.

will broadcast live from a Bedford diner. America’s Newsroom with and , The Faulkner Focus with , Outnumbered, The Story with , The Five, Special Report with , Primetime and Hannity. Additional contributions in New Hampshire will be made by The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov , Outnumbered co-host Kayleigh McEnany , FNC senior political analyst Juan Williams , Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson along with FNC contributors Katie Pavlich and Marc Thiessen.

, Outnumbered co-host , FNC senior political analyst , Fox News Radio’s along with FNC contributors and At 10 p.m, FNC will present a live two-hour special entitled Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary co-anchored by chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, executive editor and anchor of The Story.

With insight from Perino, chief political analyst Brit Hume , Sunday Night in America host Trey Gowdy, Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne and contributor Kellyanne Conway , Baier and MacCallum will break down the real-time returns as results come in.

, Sunday Night in America host Fox Business Network’s and contributor , Baier and MacCallum will break down the real-time returns as results come in. Throughout the evening, America’s Newsroom co-anchor Bill Hemmer will analyze results in real-time on the electronic “Bill-board,” while America Reports co-anchor Sandra Smith will present Fox News Voter Analysis from FNC’s headquarters in New York to showcase results from the primary election.

will present Fox News Voter Analysis from FNC’s headquarters in New York to showcase results from the primary election. Special programming will continue with Trace Gallagher , who will anchor a New Hampshire primary edition of Fox News @ Night from 12-2 a.m. ET followed by Gillian Turner and Mike Emanuel co-anchoring an extended Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary from 2-4 a.m. ET.

, who will anchor a New Hampshire primary edition of Fox News @ Night from 12-2 a.m. ET followed by and co-anchoring an extended Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary from 2-4 a.m. ET. Leading up the primary, FNC will feature live programming from New Hampshire beginning with Neil Cavuto kicking off coverage on Saturday, Jan. 20 with Cavuto Live.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, Shannon Bream will anchor Fox News Sunday from Bedford featuring a panel with FNC’s Hume, Baier, MacCallum and The Five co-host Harold Ford Jr. to provide insight on possible outcomes ahead of the primary.

will anchor Fox News Sunday from Bedford featuring a panel with FNC’s Hume, Baier, MacCallum and The Five co-host to provide insight on possible outcomes ahead of the primary. On Sunday evening, John Roberts and Sandra Smith will helm Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary to provide viewers with a close look at the Granite State, days after former President Trump’s win in Iowa.

and Sandra Smith will helm Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary to provide viewers with a close look at the Granite State, days after former President Trump’s win in Iowa. On Monday, Jan. 22, the network will dedicate its live schedule to pre-primary coverage.

Live programming from New Hampshire will begin Monday with Fox & Friends, followed by America’s Newsroom, The Faulkner Focus, Outnumbered, The Story, The Five with co-hosts Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, Special Report, Jesse Watters Primetime, and Hannity.

and Jesse Watters, Special Report, Jesse Watters Primetime, and Hannity. Fox Business Network’s Making Money with Charles Payne will be live from New Hampshire.

FNC will also provide viewers with live reports throughout New Hampshire and updates from candidate headquarters during the primary from FNC correspondents Bryan Llenas , Alexis McAdams and FBN correspondent Madison Alworth .

, and FBN correspondent . On Tuesday night, Mark Meredith will join the network’s expanded coverage from Iowa and FNC White House correspondent Peter Doocy will report live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

NBC News:

NBC News will continue its Decision 2024 election coverage from New Hampshire this week ahead of Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary.

More than two dozen journalists will report from New Hampshire for NBC News’ flagship broadcast programs, special coverage on NBC News Now, and NBCNews.com.

Special programming begins on Sunday, Jan. 21, with a special edition of Meet the Press with Kristen Welker live from The Armory Ballroom at the DoubleTree Manchester. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns , the Hoover Institution’s Lanhee Chen , Politico’s Jonathan Martin , and MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki host Jen Psaki join Welker on set for insight and analysis.

live from The Armory Ballroom at the DoubleTree Manchester. NBC News Correspondent , the Hoover Institution’s , Politico’s , and MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki host join Welker on set for insight and analysis. NBC News Now Top Story anchor Tom Llamas kicks off coverage on Primary Day at 6 p.m. with a special broadcast on NBC News Now. He’ll be joined by Hallie Jackson live from New Hampshire while Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd and National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki break down the evening’s results from key counties and precincts.

kicks off coverage on Primary Day at 6 p.m. with a special broadcast on NBC News Now. He’ll be joined by live from New Hampshire while Chief Political Analyst and National Political Correspondent break down the evening’s results from key counties and precincts. Welker returns to New York Tuesday to join Lester Holt for an NBC News Special Report. She picks up special coverage from Llamas on NBC News Now starting at 10 p.m.

for an NBC News Special Report. She picks up special coverage from Llamas on NBC News Now starting at 10 p.m. NBC News Correspondents Shaq Brewster , Dasha Burns , Vaughn Hillyard , Garrett Haake , White House Correspondent Mike Memoli , and Ali Vitali have been reporting from New Hampshire throughout the week and will be on the ground through Primary Day reporting from candidate events, polling locations, and more.

, , , , White House Correspondent , and have been reporting from New Hampshire throughout the week and will be on the ground through Primary Day reporting from candidate events, polling locations, and more. Hallie Jackson will report from New Hampshire for NBC Nightly News, Today, and NBC News Now’s special coverage on Tuesday evening.

will report from New Hampshire for NBC Nightly News, Today, and NBC News Now’s special coverage on Tuesday evening. NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff will report live from polling locations Tuesday for NBC News and MSNBC.

will report live from polling locations Tuesday for NBC News and MSNBC. NBC News Digital reporters Jon Allen , Natasha Korecki , Allan Smith , and Alex Seitz-Wald will report from New Hampshire for NBCNews.com.

, , , and will report from New Hampshire for NBCNews.com. All nine NBC News campaign embed reporters will be traveling the state this week, with Emma Barnett , Sarah Dean , Nnamdi Egwuonwu , Jillian Frankel , Alec Hernandez , Greg Hyatt , Katherine Koretski , Alex Tabet , and Jake Traylor all contributing coverage.

, , , , , , , , and all contributing coverage. NBCNews.com’s daily 2024 liveblog will once again feature analysis, scoops, and news from the entire 2024 team of correspondents, anchors, producers, embeds, and reporters. The site also features live-updating results pages, a delegate tracker for the 2024 primary, and many more resources that outline the road ahead for the candidates ahead of this summer’s conventions.

MSNBC:

MSNBC host Jen Psaki will anchor Inside with Jen Psaki live from New Hampshire on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. ET and on Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

will anchor Inside with Jen Psaki live from New Hampshire on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. ET and on Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET. At 4 p.m. ET, Psaki will anchor special coverage from New Hampshire.

At 6 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow kicks off Decision 2024 special coverage of the New Hampshire primary. She’ll be joined by Ari Melber , Joy Reid , Chris Hayes , Alex Wagner , Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle .

kicks off Decision 2024 special coverage of the New Hampshire primary. She’ll be joined by , , , , and . NBC News and MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board throughout special coverage to break down the latest results.

will be at the Big Board throughout special coverage to break down the latest results. Psaki continues special coverage at 12 a.m. ET.

PBS NewsHour:

Live special coverage of the New Hampshire primary election will begin at 11:00 pm E.T. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to air on PBS stations and stream on PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation’s capital, coverage will include reporting from NewsHour’s Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins in New Hampshire. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart, Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, Democratic strategist Faiz Shakir, and Republican strategist Kevin Madden.

NewsNation:

NewsNation will present special live coverage of the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday, Jan. 23 beginning on Elizabeth Vargas Reports at 5 p.m. ET.

A three-hour primetime broadcast Decision Desk HQ 2024: The New Hampshire Primary” will be co-anchored by Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas, and Dan Abrams from 7-11 p.m. ET.

Chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert will broadcast On Balance live from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. on Friday, January 19 th and Monday, January 22 nd at 7 p.m. ET.

will broadcast On Balance live from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. on Friday, January 19 and Monday, January 22 at 7 p.m. ET. On the day of the primary, NewsNation Now anchor Connell McShane will contribute from the Big Board while On Balance’s Leland Vittert and NewsNation’s politics editor Chris Stirewalt will offer news and analysis live from the Granite state.

will contribute from the Big Board while On Balance’s and NewsNation’s politics editor will offer news and analysis live from the Granite state. Additional reporting on each of the campaigns will be provided by Senior National correspondent Brian Entin and Washington correspondents Kellie Meyer and Joe Khalil from various locations across the state.

C-SPAN:

In New Hampshire, we will be live each night beginning Saturday, January 20th, through primary night on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

C-SPAN’s morning call-in guest program Washington Journal will originate from New Hampshire before that state’s primary.

On Tuesday night, C-SPAN will provide live coverage of the New Hampshire primary results with analysis and results from New Hampshire media, candidate speeches, and more.

Peter Slen is C-SPAN’s on-air host on-site in New Hampshire

is C-SPAN’s on-air host on-site in New Hampshire Greta Brawner hosts C-SPAN’s primetime coverage from DC for New Hampshire

hosts C-SPAN’s primetime coverage from DC for New Hampshire Washington Journal will have a different person hosting every day

Nate Hurst is C-SPAN’s political editor

is C-SPAN’s political editor C-SPAN’s Campaign 2024 programming is livestreamed free and in the clear, without any restrictions to all visitors to C-SPAN.org and users of the C-SPAN Now mobile app.

Bloomberg TV:

Bloomberg Television and Radio will host a two hour special live from New Hampshire on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 8-10 p.m. ET hosted by Balance of Power anchors Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu .

and . The radio edition of Balance of Power will air a special from New Hampshire on Monday and Tuesday from 12-2 p.m. ET. The special will also broadcast live on Bloomberg Television in the 1 p.m. ET hour.

Balance of Power on Bloomberg Television will broadcast live from New Hampshire from 5-6 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday, anchored by Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu. The show will also air on Bloomberg Radio.

Scripps News:

Morning Rush – Scripps News will provide live coverage from Manchester, N.H. from 7 a.m.-noon ET. Coverage will be anchored by Rob Nelson and Jay Strubberg .

and . The Race– Scripps News will provide live coverage Saint Anselm, NH from 6-8 p.m. ET. The Race will provide a fact-based perspective on where each political party stands and how decisions affect voters. Coverage anchored by Chance Seales & White House correspondent Serena Marshall.

& White House correspondent America Votes 2024” – live coverage from Saint Anselm College begins at 8 p.m. ET. Scripps News will provide live coverage of the results with context, depth and an independent analysis. Coverage anchored by Maritsa Georgiou and Del Walters

and America Votes 2024 will have live analysis from: Steve Schmidt , former McCain for President campaign manager and host of The Warning podcast Jennifer Horn , the former New Hampshire GOP chair Andrew Rafferty , Scripps News’ political director, who will be in Scripps News’ Atlanta headquarters analyzing the results as they come into the newsroom. Daniel Franklin , political scientist and author of seven books including his latest, The Politics of Presidential Impeachment



