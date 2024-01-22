John Fritze, Michael Yoshida Join CNN as Washington, DC-Based Reporters

CNN has announced that John Fritze and Michael Yoshida are joining the network as a Supreme Court reporter and a Washington, DC-based CNN Newsource correspondent, respectively.

Fritze comes to CNN from USA Today, for whom he covered the Supreme Court for the past three years. Over his time there, Fritze covered the court’s shift to the right, the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Before that, he spent three years covering the White House, breaking stories on former President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic and the administration’s approach to the nation’s opioid crisis.

Fritze started his journalism career on the features desk at the Albany Times Union in New York. He has also worked for The Baltimore Sun as a Washington Correspondent and covered city hall for The Sun and The Indianapolis Star.

As for Yoshida, he joins CNN from 7News (WHDH-TV) in Boston, where he reported on a range of diverse news stories, including the deadly Merrimack Valley gas line explosions and subsequent local and federal investigations, state and national political campaigns including the New Hampshire Primary and 2020 Presidential election, the classified documents leak by a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, and the Titan submersible search led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.

Yoshida has also worked as a news reporter for Action News Jax in Jacksonville, Fla., and in his home state of North Dakota at WDAZ-TV in Grand Forks.