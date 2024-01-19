ABC’s 20/20 Presents 8-Episode Limited Series on Mondays After The Bachelor

ABC’s legendary primetime newsmagazine 20/20 is heading to Monday nights. Well, sort of.

Bad Romance, a new eight-episode limited true-crime series presented by 20/20, will debut this coming Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. on ABC. It will also be available to stream next day on Hulu and across ABC News digital platforms.

Hosted by ABC News contributor and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Smith, Bad Romance reports on 20/20 stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through shocking and surprising romance stories of the last decade — stories that began with romance and ended in crime!

Advertisement

Bad Romance will air every Monday night for eight weeks following The Bachelor. The network says that the limited series “features true-crime stories, including the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries. Throughout the series, 20/20 visits crime scenes and interviews the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories, just weeks before Valentine’s Day.”

Janice Johnston is executive producer of Bad Romance and 20/20, the award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.