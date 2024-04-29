Trey Yingst Talks Covering the Middle East for Fox News and His Axel Springer Award (Exclusive)

That was a challenging time for everyone, but I continue to do this work in his honor. Many journalists who work with us will tell you the same thing: We want to stay focused on the mission and that mission is to continue to deliver these stories from around the world. That’s what Pierre was on the ground doing in Ukraine and that’s what we’ll continue to do in the Middle East. I’m proud to work at a place that puts so many resources into covering these stories. Fox News has been committed to making sure we have the flexibility to get on the ground, stay on the ground and have teams in place and that makes my life easier as a war correspondent.

You rose to prominence after a 2017 exchange with then-White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. You were with OAN then and Fox News now and both networks have the reputation for being conservative-leaning. Do you pay attention to the way the outlets that you’re reporting for are perceived by the public?

No, I’m always just focused on what I’m doing. I’ve been approaching this craft the same way since I was 20 years old and reporting in the field for a company called News2Share that I co-founded with a university friend. I’m now leading foreign coverage for Fox, but my approach to journalism has remained the same: To ensure that there are no politics at play and that I’m able to report these stories clearly.

To be a great journalist, I think you have to be respected and earn the trust of your audience and the people you’re sourcing up with. There are no reporters in the Middle East today who can say that they have reported from the Israeli prime minster’s plane and sat down for tea with the leaders of Hamas within the same month. I have that type of access because people know I’m a straight shooter and always have been. I love this industry and look to the greats before us like Walter Cronkite and Edward Murrow and think about how they would want the craft to be practiced. And then I do the same thing.

You’ll likely be doing this work for decades to come—how would you like to see the media evolve and how do you hope to help lead the charge?

I’ve started to use a lot of social media in my reporting to make sure we’re reaching that younger audience that may not be consuming news on TV. That’s certainly part of the shift in the industry. There are so many brilliant people at Fox like Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall who have their own brand and do these really unique stories. I look to people like that, people who have their own brand and are good at what they do.

Despite what some will say, I think journalism is very much alive and well. It plays a critical role to hold militaries and governments accountable, not only in the U.S., but around the world. I see the future consisting of people continuing to build their own brands at places that support them and allow them to do objective journalism in the field. If that happens, the industry will continue to flourish.

Where are you headed next?

I’ll definitely go back to Israel. I’m looking forward to when journalists are able to access Gaza independently; so far, a variety of Palestinian journalists have been doing incredible work on the ground to bear witness, but we’re not able to get into Gaza right now.

I’d also like to get back to Ukraine. I was there for more than 185 days during the first year of the war and I’d like to continue covering the story, which has a lot of implications for the entire world. So that’ll be my focus for the next year and, if I can swing it, maybe fit in a trip to Afghanistan to do some reporting there.