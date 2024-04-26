Kelly O’Donnell Previews the White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘The Biggest Undertaking of My Professional Life’

As president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Kelly O’Donnell knows everything there is to know about what’s going to happen at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Well… almost everything.

“The only two things I don’t know are what [emcee] Colin Jost will say and what the President of the United States will say,” NBC News’ senior White House correspondent admits to TVNewser with a laugh. “But with everything else dinner-related, I am neck deep in all the details!”

Not that O’Donnell minds that Jost and President Joe Biden are keeping their plans to themselves. After all, that’s their prerogative as the headliners of the annual event affectionally known among the Washington, D.C. social set as Nerd Prom. Held annually at the Washington Hilton, the event draws a star-studded crowd that extends well beyond journalism geeks—think Hollywood celebrities, business tycoons and world leaders. (Read how you can watch the event here.)

Orchestrating an A-list event that meets the standards of that kind of A-list crowd is the biggest task facing every incoming WHCA president during their year-long tenures. And O’Donnell says that prep work for the 2024 dinner started as soon as she took office last summer. “There’s a timeline that you receive the moment you become president,” she reveals. “You have to get your headline entertainer and also plan the scholarships and awards, which are a big part of the night. You’re also choosing the menu and the linens for the table. It’s an extraordinary list of to-dos and the biggest undertaking of my professional life.”