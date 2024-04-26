Here’s How the News Networks Are Covering the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Saturday’s 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be the final one held during President Joe Biden‘s first term in the White House. The light-hearted— yet formal—event also known as the Nerd Prom brings together political figures, civil and business leaders and journalists under one roof at the Washington Hilton in support of the American free press.

The task of organizing this year’s Nerd Prom fell to current White House Correspondents’ Association president, Kelly O’Donnell. The NBC News senior White House correspondent is the first sitting NBC journalist to serve as WHCA president, and she’ll be in attendance along with top anchors and newsroom leaders from across NBCUniversal News Groups. (Read TVNewser’s interview with O’Donnell.)

Here’s how the different news networks are covering the event.

Advertisement

ABC News Live

ABC’s streaming network will air Jost’s monologue and Biden’s speech.

CNN

CNN News Central anchors John Berman and Sara Sidner host live coverage on CNN, CNN International, and Max beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Additional commentary will be provided by Cari Champion , S.E. Cupp , Scott Jennings , Van Jones and Van Lathan .

and host live coverage on CNN, CNN International, and Max beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Additional commentary will be provided by , , , and . Red carpet coverage will be provided by CNN anchor and chief legal analyst Laura Coates and senior political data reporter Harry Enten.

C-SPAN

Red carpet arrivals start at 6 p.m. ET on CSPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app. Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox News

Jimmy Failla hosts Fox News Saturday Night from the red carpet from 9-11 p.m. ET. Guests include White House correspondent Peter Doocy, Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream and America Reports co-anchor Sandra Smith, as well as the celebrities in attendance.

MSNBC

Weekend evening anchor Ayman Mohyeldin is on the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. ET and will continue coverage from 8-11 p.m. ET.

is on the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. ET and will continue coverage from 8-11 p.m. ET. MSNBC will livestream the dinner on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET.

NewsNation

The network plans live updates throughout the evening. Washington bureau chief Mike Viqueira, Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer, Washington correspondent Joe Khalil and NewsNation political contributor Denise Gitsham are among the NewsNation journalists that will be in attendance.

Noticias Univision