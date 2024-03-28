Ticker: Today, ABC News, Fox Nation, CNN

- To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Today with Hoda & Jenna is heading to New Orleans for a two-day TV party on Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12. NBC News is sending Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush to the Big Easy, where the show will broadcast from the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the French Quarter on Thursday morning, April 11. The first show will air live at 10 a.m. ET, while the second show will be taped at 11:30 a.m. ET, airing on Friday, April 12.
- ABC News and ABC News Studios have announced a new true-crime 20/20 docuseries that gives viewers rare access to how police investigations operate. The Interrogation Tapes: A Special Edition of 20/20 looks at some of the most compelling criminal cases in recent history through the lens of interrogations, unveiling the tricks of the trade detectives use to coax confessions from suspects. The docuseries premieres Monday, April 1, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC and the next day on Hulu, with additional episodes airing on Mondays through May 6.
- Fox Nation is marking the first anniversary of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest and detainment in Russia with a special entitled Prisoner of Putin. The special debuts on Thursday, March 28, and provides an in-depth look into Gershkovich’s life and his courage and resilience throughout the last year. Contributors to the special include Fox News Channel (FNC) senior correspondent Steve Harrigan, who was formerly based in Moscow; Wall Street Journal colleagues Gordon Fairclough and Paul Beckett; and Jeremy Berke and Sam Silverman, close friends of Gershkovich.
- Former CNN Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold is back stateside and joining CNN’s media team as a correspondent. In a social media post on Monday, Gold, who joined CNN in 2017, announced her new position. She will be based in New York. Also, on Monday, Matt Holt announced that he will be a CNN political reporter for the remainder of the 2024 election cycle. Holt was previously with The Messenger.
NEWS! Hello again world – I’m back from maternity leave, back in the United States, and back to media!Advertisement
I’m now based in NYC covering all things media. I’ll be more active on all the socials again (catch me on Insta/threads @_hadasgold). Excited to get started. Let’s talk.
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) March 25, 2024
Professional news: I’m joining the @CNN political unit through the rest of the 2024 election. I start next Monday and I’m so excited to get back to the grind.
But first I’m heading to the beach for some sun before the fun starts. Add me to your press lists! matthew.holt@cnn.com
— Matt Holt (@mattholt33) March 25, 2024
- Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent, as well as host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, recently received Puck’s First Amendment Award at a ceremony at the French Ambassador’s residence. In accepting the award, Mitchell said, “It takes an army of journalists in all media to fight for the First Amendment in times like these. Thank you for recognizing me as a foot soldier in this struggle to defend the First Amendment. Let’s all prove we’re up to the challenge.”
- CNN, Al Jazeera English and Bloomberg News were recently announced winners at the 85th Annual Overseas Press Club Awards. CNN received The David Kaplan Award for its continuing coverage of the Israel-Hamas War; Al Jazeera English received The Edward R. Murrow Award for its half-hour film Witness-Rescue Mission Gaza, which follows an ambulance driver in Gaza; and Bloomberg received The David A. Andelman and Pamela Title Award for Run For Your Life: The Murder that Shook the Running World, which documented the widespread issue of gender-based violence against African runners and questioned what more can be done by governing bodies and the sports brands that benefit from the success of female athletes. The winners will be feted at a ceremony in New York on Thursday, April 25.
