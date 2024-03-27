Martin Scorsese Religious Docuseries Lands at Fox Nation

Acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese is teaming up with Fox Nation to stream an eight-part docudrama series titled Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. The hourlong episodes explore the stories of eight men and women and their journeys to sainthood.

Scorsese will host, narrate and executive produce the docuseries, with the first four episodes premiering on the streaming service on Sunday, Nov. 16, and the remaining episodes wrapping up by May 2025.

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints will examine the life of these figures and their acts of kindness, selflessness and sacrifice, with each episode focusing on a singular person, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian and Maximillian Kolbe.

In announcing the docuseries, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman said, “Having the greatest storyteller tell some of the greatest stories of all time is exactly the kind of exclusive content that is driving Fox Nation’s success.”

For Scorsese, the project is personal.

“I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set,” Scorsese said. “These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

In addition to being an Academy Award-winning director with Best Picture-winner The Departed under his belt, Scorsese has directed numerous documentaries, including the Peabody Award-winning No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, the Emmy Award-winning George Harrison: Living in the Material World, the Emmy-nominated docuseries Pretend It’s a City and the critically acclaimed feature docs The Last Waltz and Personality Crisis: One Night Only.

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints was developed by Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television and was created by Matti Leshem. The docuseries is written by Kent Jones and directed by Elizabeth Chomko. Additional executive producers alongside Scorsese and Leshem include Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone and Craig Piligian. Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment and Halcyon.