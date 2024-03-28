ABC | Awards | Bloomberg | CBS | CNN | NBC | PBS | Telemundo

These Are the 2024 Gracie Awards Winners

By Mark Mwachiro 

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of its 4th Annual Gracie Awards on Thursday. The awards recognize individual achievement and programming by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

National TV news organizations that took home awards this year include ABC News (8), CBS News (5), NBC News Group (4), CNN (3), Bloomberg (1) and PBS (1).

The winners will be recognized at a gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 21.

Here is the list of the winners:

ABC News

  • Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military – ABC News Live
    Hard News Feature
  • Deborah Roberts – 20/20
    On-Air Talent – News Magazine
  • Esther Castillejo – ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
    Producer – News
  • Impact x Nightline – ABC News Studios
    News Magazine
  • Trailblazing Women – GMA3
    News Feature Series
  • Foreign Crisis Coverage – ABC News Radio
    Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
  • Michelle Franzen – ABC News Radio
    Outstanding News Anchor
  • Kayna Whitworth – The King Road Killings – ABC Podcasts
    Podcast Host – News

Bloomberg

  • Run For Your Life – Bloomberg Investigates
    Investigative Feature

CBS News

  • Defying the Odds – CBS Sunday Morning
    Soft News Feature
  • Gayle King – CBS Mornings
    On-Air Talent – News
  • Note to Self: Briana Scurry – CBS Mornings
    Sports Feature
  • Allison Keyes – CBS News Weekend Roundup – CBS News Radio
    Host – Weekend News
  • Jill on Money – CBS News Radio
    Talk Show

CNN

  • Jomana Karadsheh
    Reporter/Correspondent
  • Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue – Sara Sidner
    Hard News Feature
  • Ladan Anoushfar – As Equals
    Online Producer – News

NBC News

  • Today Show
    News Program
  • Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space – NBC News Now/Stay Tuned/Today
    Interview Feature – News
  • Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza – NBC News Digital
    Documentary – News/Investigative
  • Lourdes Hurtado – Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare – Noticias Telemundo
    Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – News

PBS

  • Sasha Joelle Achilli – Inside the Iranian Uprising – Frontline (PBS)
    Producer – Documentary

