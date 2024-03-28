These Are the 2024 Gracie Awards Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of its 4th Annual Gracie Awards on Thursday. The awards recognize individual achievement and programming by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

National TV news organizations that took home awards this year include ABC News (8), CBS News (5), NBC News Group (4), CNN (3), Bloomberg (1) and PBS (1).

The winners will be recognized at a gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 21.

Here is the list of the winners:

ABC News

Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military – ABC News Live

Hard News Feature

Hard News Feature Deborah Roberts – 20/20

On-Air Talent – News Magazine

– 20/20 On-Air Talent – News Magazine Esther Castillejo – ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Producer – News

– ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Producer – News Impact x Nightline – ABC News Studios

News Magazine

News Magazine Trailblazing Women – GMA3

News Feature Series

News Feature Series Foreign Crisis Coverage – ABC News Radio

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News Michelle Franzen – ABC News Radio

Outstanding News Anchor

– ABC News Radio Outstanding News Anchor Kayna Whitworth – The King Road Killings – ABC Podcasts

Podcast Host – News

Bloomberg

Run For Your Life – Bloomberg Investigates

Investigative Feature

CBS News

Defying the Odds – CBS Sunday Morning

Soft News Feature

Soft News Feature Gayle King – CBS Mornings

On-Air Talent – News

– CBS Mornings On-Air Talent – News Note to Self: Briana Scurry – CBS Mornings

Sports Feature

– CBS Mornings Sports Feature Allison Keyes – CBS News Weekend Roundup – CBS News Radio

Host – Weekend News

– CBS News Weekend Roundup – CBS News Radio Host – Weekend News Jill on Money – CBS News Radio

Talk Show

CNN

Jomana Karadsheh

Reporter/Correspondent

Reporter/Correspondent Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue – Sara Sidner

Hard News Feature

Hard News Feature Ladan Anoushfar – As Equals

Online Producer – News

NBC News

Today Show

News Program

News Program Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space – NBC News Now/Stay Tuned/Today

Interview Feature – News

Interview Feature – News Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza – NBC News Digital

Documentary – News/Investigative

Documentary – News/Investigative Lourdes Hurtado – Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare – Noticias Telemundo

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – News

PBS

Sasha Joelle Achilli – Inside the Iranian Uprising – Frontline (PBS)

Producer – Documentary

See the full list of all winners here.