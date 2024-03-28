These Are the 2024 Gracie Awards Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of its 4th Annual Gracie Awards on Thursday. The awards recognize individual achievement and programming by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.
National TV news organizations that took home awards this year include ABC News (8), CBS News (5), NBC News Group (4), CNN (3), Bloomberg (1) and PBS (1).
The winners will be recognized at a gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 21.
Here is the list of the winners:
ABC News
- Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military – ABC News Live
Hard News Feature
- Deborah Roberts – 20/20
On-Air Talent – News Magazine
- Esther Castillejo – ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
Producer – News
- Impact x Nightline – ABC News Studios
News Magazine
- Trailblazing Women – GMA3
News Feature Series
- Foreign Crisis Coverage – ABC News Radio
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
- Michelle Franzen – ABC News Radio
Outstanding News Anchor
- Kayna Whitworth – The King Road Killings – ABC Podcasts
Podcast Host – News
Bloomberg
- Run For Your Life – Bloomberg Investigates
Investigative Feature
CBS News
- Defying the Odds – CBS Sunday Morning
Soft News Feature
- Gayle King – CBS Mornings
On-Air Talent – News
- Note to Self: Briana Scurry – CBS Mornings
Sports Feature
- Allison Keyes – CBS News Weekend Roundup – CBS News Radio
Host – Weekend News
- Jill on Money – CBS News Radio
Talk Show
CNN
- Jomana Karadsheh
Reporter/Correspondent
- Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue – Sara Sidner
Hard News Feature
- Ladan Anoushfar – As Equals
Online Producer – News
NBC News
- Today Show
News Program
- Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space – NBC News Now/Stay Tuned/Today
Interview Feature – News
- Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza – NBC News Digital
Documentary – News/Investigative
- Lourdes Hurtado – Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare – Noticias Telemundo
Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – News
PBS
- Sasha Joelle Achilli – Inside the Iranian Uprising – Frontline (PBS)
Producer – Documentary
See the full list of all winners here.