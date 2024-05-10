Ticker: Benjamin Hall Makes His Anchor Debut on Fox News Sunday

Top of the Ticker: Fox News has tapped correspondent Benjamin Hall to guest anchor this weekend’s edition of Fox News Sunday filling in for Shannon Bream. It will be Hall’s first time in the anchor chair, and he’ll use that opportunity for a special report highlighting the staff and patients of the Walter Reed National Medical Center. Hall suffered near-fatal injured while covering the war in Ukraine and will speak with wounded veterans as well as their surgeons, doctors and nurses.

New Podcasts Alert: Staying in the Fox den, Fox News Audio is launching a podcast dedicated to the latest business news. Debuting May 20, The Fox News Business Rundown Podcast will drop new episodes Mondays and Fridays, and features Taylor Riggs, Kelly O’Grady, and Lydia Hu as hosts.

Not to be outfoxed, NBC News’ Dateline NBC franchise is debuting a new weekly podcast on May 16. Hosted by correspondent Andrea Canning, Dateline True Crime Weekly will feature correspondents, producers and experts bringing the latest true crime news to your ears every Thursday.

Hulu Gets A True Crime Docuseries: Speaking of true crime Thursdays, ABC News Studios has a real chiller in the works for May 16. Streaming on Hulu, The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror is a three-part series that explores the disturbing accounts of those survivors who crossed paths with serial killer Christopher Wilder in the 1980s.

Hail and Farewell: Entertainment journalists and entertainers alike are mourning the sudden loss of Sam Rubin, who died Friday of a heart attack. A fixture at press junkets and on red carpets for Los Angeles’s KTLA 5, Rubin interviewed hundreds of celebrities over the decades for the Friday edition of the station’s Morning News program. “Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation,” Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar, said in a statement. “My prayers are with his family and the KTLA family as we mourn his passing. He will be missed,”