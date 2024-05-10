Here Are the News Outlets That Received 2024 NABJ Salute to Excellence Award Nominations

On Thursday, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) revealed its nominees for the 2024 Salute of Excellence Awards, recognizing journalism that addresses the causes and concerns of the African and African-American diaspora. The list includes works from major news outlets, including ABC News, Bloomberg News, CBS News, CNN, NBCUniversal News Group and Scripps News.

“We are excited about the outstanding work of our members and colleagues in 2023,” NABJ president Ken Lemon tells TVNewser. “Our nominees have done an incredible job of capturing the issues that matter most to the Black community in their storytelling.”

Lemon adds: “While we are still looking to see even greater progress and equity in the way the Black community is covered by national, regional and local outlets and stations, we applaud the news organizations and staffs that have demonstrated a deeper commitment to ensuring that our voices are heard and that the narrative of the Black community is as diverse as our backgrounds and lived experiences are.”

Advertisement

NBCUniversal News Group led the way with 13 nominations. The staff of NBC News and NBCU Local Stations gaining recognition in the investigative category for the half-hour report, American Vets: Benefits, Race and Inequality.

ABC News received a total of 11 nominations, including a nod in the network television long form category for the special Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas.

CBS News had 10 nominations, including a short-form nomination for the Eye on America report, Disparities in Heart Disease Risk and Care, which aired on the CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell.

CNN received five nominations, including a documentary nod for Abby Phillip and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper team for Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms.

Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Businessweek both scored two nods apiece, while Scripps News earned on nomination for an episode of the In Real Life series, Waiting to Live.

The complete list of Salute to Excellence nominations can be found here. Winners will be announced at a gala held on August 3 during the NABJ Convention and Career Fair in Chicago.