By the Book: Dr. Nicole Saphier Explains Why You Should ‘Love, Mom’ This Mother’s Day

By the Book is a feature series that takes you between the covers of new and notable books written by Newsers.

With a title like Love, Mom, Dr. Nicole Saphier‘s collection of emotional and highly personal stories about motherhood is a book idea practically gift-wrapped for Mother’s Day. But the Fox News contributor and Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center insists that she can’t take credit for recognizing that ideal tie-in opportunity.

“Historically, I’ve written about health policy and how to lead healthier and happier lives,” Saphier tells TVNewser about her previous tomes, Make America Healthy Again and Panic Attack. “But I have spoken publicly about my own motherhood journey, and someone at Fox News approached me about discussing it more broadly.”

That someone was Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, who encouraged Saphier to put pen to paper and chronicle her experience as a teen mom raising her first son, Nicholas. But the duo expanded the book’s canvas to give a voice to other moms, including multiple Fox News personalities like Janice Dean, Martha MacCallum and Carley Shimkus. “I wanted to share other stories so that we could reach more people,” Saphier explains. “Because while one story may be wonderful, if you have even more stories think of the reach you would have then.”

The gambit worked: Since its April 16 release, Love, Mom has consistently ranked in the Top 10 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Bestseller List. And the book is also coming to the small screen as a five-episode series that’s streaming now on Fox Nation ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday. “Certainly, the timing of the book is absolutely perfect for Mother’s Day,” the author says with a laugh.

But Saphier did have some ground rules for any moms who chose to participate. “I told them, ‘You really have to show your authentic self,'” she says, adding that she spent hours interviewing each subject to write the first person accounts presented in the book. “I’m tired of social media and TV showing the filtered version of reality. This book is the reality, and we really hit on some heavy topics, including depression, miscarriage and suicide. I asked them to share something about themselves or their families that they’ve never spoken about publicly before, and they decided to do just that.”