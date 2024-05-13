Ticker: Rick Leventhal Anchors New Show On Newsmax2, Scripps News and ProPublica Launch an Investigative Venture

Top of the Ticker: Former Fox News senior correspondent Rick Leventhal is set to debut a new show Monday evening on Newsmax’s streaming service, Newsmax2. The Leventhal Report airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET and will cover current events through analysis and interviews. “I am looking forward to bringing my global experience in covering the news that matters most to Newsmax2’s line-up of hard-hitting journalism,” Leventhal said in a statement.

Scripps Notes: Scripps News is joining forces with ProPublica to launch a new and robust investigative journalism venture. “The expertise of both award-winning investigative teams will give us more ways to help shine a light on abuse of power, corruption and injustice,” Brian Donlon, Scripps News’ senior director of live news, said in a statement. This new initiative formalizes a pre-existing partnership that previously produced a 2023 story about a cancer patient taking on his insurance company, which ran on both Scripps and ProPublica digital platforms. The new series of investigative features will similarly be shared between the two organizations, with ProPublica reporters also appearing on Scripps News’ local and national programming.

Bye Bye Hollywood: In 2022, ex-CNN head Chris Licht announced that the network’s Los Angeles bureau would move from its longtime Hollywood home to Burbank. Two years later, that zip code switch finally seems to be underway. CNN correspondent Natasha Chen bid farewell to her view of the Hollywood sign on X, formerly known as Twitter. She and the rest of her colleagues will now work from the Warner Bros. Discovery offices in Burbank. The Hollywood location was CNN’s West Coast home for nearly 40 years and also the home base for Larry King Live.

After about 40 yrs in this building, the Los Angeles bureau of @cnn is moving to join our colleagues at @wbd in Burbank. I’ve loved seeing the Hollywood sign from our office. It’s where Larry King did most of his shows. We’ll miss this spot! 😢 pic.twitter.com/8XVrTugO9G — Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) May 9, 2024

High Achiever: NBC News Now anchor and Saturday Today feature anchor Joe Fryer has joined the Hall of Achievement at his alma mater, Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. It’s not the first time that he’s been a Medill honoree. When Fryer graduated in 2000, he received the Gary Cummings Memorial Award bestowed upon undergraduates who excel in broadcast journalism courses.

Pacific Overtures: Bloomberg Media has announced a new cross-Pacific content partnership with Japan’s Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. Bloomberg-reported business and financial news will be available to local readers via the digital platform TBS News Dig. Additionally, TBS and Bloomberg Media Studios will launch a new digital brand studio that will provide international advertisers with custom-made content. “We look forward to bringing the best of Bloomberg’s reporting to their Japanese audience and showcase compelling digital content from one of the world’s most important financial centers,” Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said in a statement.