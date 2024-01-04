This Is the Q4 2023 Cable Network Ratings Report

Below, the cable news ratings report for the fourth and final quarter of 2023.

Fox News Channel

Viewership was stronger in the fourth quarter of 2023 than the third for America’s most popular cable news network. The network’s growth was driven by live breaking news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, which began in earnest near the start of Q4 — October 7. While CNN saw substantial growth in A25-54 viewing those first few weeks of the war, Fox News Channel saw more sustained growth in multiple target demos, as you’ll see shortly.

Fox News averaged nearly 1.83 million total primetime viewers in Q4 2023. That’s up +5% from the previous quarter and second-most on all of basic cable (behind ESPN). However, Fox also happens to be -18% in average total primetime viewers from Q4 ’22, a quarter which featured a midterm election. Additionally, Fox averaged 210,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime in Q4 2023, No. 5 on all of basic cable, and up +9% from the prior quarter (Q3). However, that 210,000 A25-54 average happens to be -29% from what the network averaged in Q4 of of last year.

Switching dayparts, FNC averaged more than 1.21 million total viewers across the 24-hour day time period (total day), led by The Five, which can now boast nine consecutive quarters as cable news’ most-watched show. Fox News’ 1.21 million total day viewers average represents a +10% improvement from the previous quarter, but a -17% decline from the year-ago quarter (Q4 2022). The network also averaged 147,000 A25-54 in total day this past quarter, which is up +11% from what the network averaged in Q3, but -27% from Q4 of last year (see a trend here?) Fox News ranked No. 3 in total day A25-54 in Q4 ’23, behind ESPN and MLB Playoffs-carrying TBS.

Despite the continued year-over-year drop-off, Fox News marked its 88th consecutive quarter as the most-watched cable news network, took first place for the 11th consecutive quarter in both total viewers and among Adults 25-54, and also continued to average more total day viewers than any other basic cable network.

MSNBC

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for Q4 2023, MSNBC averaged 792,000 total viewers across the 24-hour day time period. That’s No. 3 across all of basic cable only behind rival Fox News and ESPN, a -3% decline from Q3—meaning the network didn’t benefit from Israel-Hamas coverage like Fox and CNN did—but a +5% gain from what the network averaged in Q4 2022. Additionally, MSNBC averaged 83,000 Adults 25-54 in total day this past quarter, which is No. 13 on all of basic cable, -6% from what the network averaged in the previous quarter, and -3% from the year-ago quarter, as the network continues to have issues in the under-55 demos.

MSNBC didn’t have as strong of a quarter in primetime. The network averaged 1.17 million primetime viewers in Q4. That’s No. 3 on all of basic cable, behind only ESPN and Fox News, but -9% from Q3 and -3% from Q4 ’22. The network also averaged 111,000 A25-54 in primetime this past quarter. That’s No. 24 on basic cable, -14% from the prior quarter (Q2 ’23), and -15% from the year-ago quarter.

MSNBC fell short to CNN in A25-54 viewers, but beat CNN in average total viewers.

CNN

CNN saw a substantial audience bump in October powered by live breaking news coverage of the onset of the Israel-Hamas war. However, as the war continued, viewership returned to subpar 2023 levels.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for Q4 ’23, CNN averaged 502,000 total viewers and 99,000 A25-54 viewers across the 24-hour daypart (total day). That’s +7% and +13%, respectively, from the previous quarter (Q3), but -5% and -9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

In the key primetime daypart, CNN averaged 590,000 total viewers and 134,000 A25-54 viewers, -1% but +13%, respectively, from its Q3 averages, but -9% and -10%, respectively, from its Q4 2022 averages.

For the quarter, CNN ranked tied for No. 7 in total primetime viewers (with INSP) and No. 5 in total day viewers, No. 18 in the primetime demo and No. 7 in the total day demo.

Newsmax/NewsNation

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for Q4 ’23, Newsmax averaged 231,000 total viewers but only 19,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime. That’s -16% and -30%, respectively, from the previous quarter (Q3). In total day, Newsmax averaged 162,000 total viewers and just 13,000 A25-54 viewers, -4% -19%, respectively, from its Q3 averages.

For the quarter, Newsmax ranked tied for No. 36 in total primetime viewers, and No. 29 in total day viewers, tied for No. 69 in the primetime demo (with FETV, Great American Family, MTV2 and The Weather Channel) and tied for No. 67 in the total day demo (with FBN, FX Movie Channel and MTV2).

Lifted by its first-ever GOP primary debate this past December, NewsNation saw primetime audience growth from Q3. The network averaged 114,000 total primetime viewers and 21,000 A25-54 primetime viewers in Q4, +31% and +24%, respectively, from Q3. Additionally, NewsNation averaged 74,000 total day viewers and 12,000 A25-54 viewers in Q4, which is +35% and +9%, respectively, from Q3.

For the quarter, NewsNation ranked No. 60 in total primetime viewers, No. 64 in total day viewers, No. 68 in the primetime demo and No. 72 in the total day demo (tied with Great American Family).

Q4 2023 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN Newsmax NewsNation • Total Viewers: 1,828,000 1,169,000 590,000 231,000 114,000 • A25-54: 210,000 111,000 134,000 19,000 21,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN Newsmax NewsNation • Total Viewers: 1,212,000 792,000 502,000 162,000 74,000 • A25-54: 147,000 83,000 99,000 13,000 12,000

Q4 ’23 Basic Cable Network Ranker (Total Viewers)

Q4 ’23 Basic Cable Network Ranker (Adults 25-54)